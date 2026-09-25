Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening attended a ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ event at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Park to mark the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

PM Modi at bhajan clubbing event in Delhi (Sourced)

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A video of the Delhi event showed PM Modi sitting in the front row of the audience while singers and musicians on stage, wearing dresses with prominent saffron shades, sang devotional songs. Modi was also wearing an orange waistcoat over a white kurta-pyjama.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, praising his philosophy of "Antyodaya" as the cornerstone of public welfare and national development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, praising his philosophy of "Antyodaya" as the cornerstone of public welfare and national development. {{/usCountry}}

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The Prime Minister, in a post on X, highlighted how Deendayal’s vision continues to direct contemporary policy and grassroots empowerment.

“My humble salutations to the true practitioner of national service, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, on his birth anniversary. He regarded the upliftment of the person standing in the last row of society as the foundation of nation-building and gave us the philosophy of Antyodaya, which continues to provide profound inspiration for public welfare even today,” wrote PM Modi.

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Urging citizens to embrace the thinker's legacy, the Prime Minister added, “Let us, on this special occasion, reaffirm our resolve to internalise his thoughts and ideals and fulfil our social and national responsibilities. As effort is made, so swiftly does the fruit appear. Thus, human endeavour alone exists; let destiny be that very thing.”

PM Modi called upon everyone to imbibe his ideals and fulfil social and national responsibilities and also shared a Sanskrit Subhashitam, highlighting that success and innovation are driven by continuous effort and courage, rather than luck, the press release stated.

Deendayal Upadhyaya's 110th birth anniversary

Deendayal Upadhyaya was born on September 25, 1916 and emerged as a prominent leader of the political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Upadhyaya started the monthly publication, Rashtra Dharma, broadly meaning 'National Duty', in the 1940s to spread the ideals of the Hindutva revival. He was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker.

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He became president of the Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the BJP, in December 1967. He passed away on February 11, 1968, under mysterious circumstances. His body was found near Mughal Sarai junction, which has been renamed as Deendayal Upadhyay junction.