PM Modi becomes most popular world leader, leaves Biden, Sunak behind: Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the most liked leader in the world with an approval rating of above 75%. The political intelligence company Morning Consult released a list of world leaders trending on the basis of their approval ratings among 22 nations that it surveyed. PM Modi is followed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Swiss President Alain Berset among others.

“The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from January 26-31, 2023. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country,” said the official website.

The list keeps on getting updated and currently, US President Joe Biden ranks further down in seventh. Out of the 22 countries, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, South Korean President Yoon Seok-youl and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida rank among last three.

According to the data shared on the organisation's website, 78% of people approve of PM Modi while 18% disapprove of him. PM Modi's approval rating has increased in recent days, standing at 79% in the third week of January.

