Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi becomes most popular world leader, leaves Biden, Sunak behind: Survey

PM Modi becomes most popular world leader, leaves Biden, Sunak behind: Survey

india news
Updated on Feb 04, 2023 12:31 PM IST

A survey by the political intelligence company positions PM Modi in the list of most popular world leader with approval rating of over 75%.

PM Narendra Modi tops the list of most popular world leader with approval rating of over 75%.(ANI)
BySnehashish Roy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the most liked leader in the world with an approval rating of above 75%. The political intelligence company Morning Consult released a list of world leaders trending on the basis of their approval ratings among 22 nations that it surveyed. PM Modi is followed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Swiss President Alain Berset among others.

“The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from January 26-31, 2023. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country,” said the official website.

Read| ‘Baseless allegation’: Adani dismisses PM Modi connection for his rise

The list keeps on getting updated and currently, US President Joe Biden ranks further down in seventh. Out of the 22 countries, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, South Korean President Yoon Seok-youl and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida rank among last three.

According to the data shared on the organisation's website, 78% of people approve of PM Modi while 18% disapprove of him. PM Modi's approval rating has increased in recent days, standing at 79% in the third week of January.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Snehashish Roy

Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able....view detail

Topics
prime minister narendra modi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP