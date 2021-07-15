PM Modi chairs council of ministers meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told the newly inducted ministers in the union council to acquaint themselves with Parliamentary process and procedure and come prepared for the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament according to people aware of the details.

During a meeting with the council of ministers, the PM also raised the issue of attendance and said ministers should be present in the House during the session. In the past, the issue of poor attendance in both Houses was raised by the PM.

This is the second meeting of the ministers chaired by the PM after the expansion and rejig of the council took place last week.