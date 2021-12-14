PM Modi chairs meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday started another packed day as he chaired a meeting with chief ministers of states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh during the two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency.

According to news agency ANI, the chief ministers will give a presentation on good governance before PM Modi during the meeting. BJP national president JP Nadda, secretary organisation and some office-bearers of the party's UP and Kashi region units were also present in the meeting.

Later, the chief ministers are scheduled to visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple along with deputies and other senior ministers. The chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are also scheduled to visit Ayodhya on December 15 for the darshan of Ram Lalla, ANI reported.

On Monday, the first day of the visit, PM Modi inaugurated Phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, worth a cost of around ₹339 crore.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir.

