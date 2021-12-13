PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in UP's Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Uttar Pradesh's ancient holy city Varanasi. Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, received a rousing welcome from the residents.

Modi began his address with the religious chant "Har, Har Mahadev" and said that as soon as people enter Kashi, they are freed from all bondage.

“The blessings of Lord Vishweshwara, a supernatural energy awakens our inner-soul as soon as we come here,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the corridor is not just a grand 'Bhavan' but a symbol of India's 'Sanatan' cultural traditions.

“The Kashi Vishwanath temple premises, which were only around 3000 square feet, has now become about 5 lakh square feet. Now, 50,000 to 75,000 devotees can come to visit the temple and its premises,” Modi said.

He also thanked and appreciated the efforts of the construction workers in making the corridor.

“Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the construction workers never stopped their work,” Modi further said during the event.

Before the inauguration, Modi interacted with the construction workers who were involved in the construction of the corridor and showered flower petals on them as an appreciation of their efforts. He took a group photograph with the workers.

The Prime Minister also offered prayers at the Kaal Bhiarav temple and took a dip in the holy Ganga, before inaugurating the corridor.

Phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is being constructed at ₹339 crore. The foundation of the project was laid by PM Modi on March 8, 2019.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), a total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. These buildings will provide a variety of facilities to pilgrims visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including yatri suvidha kendras (tourist facilitation centre), vedic kendra, mumukshu bhavan, bhogshala, city museum, viewing gallery, food court, among others, the PMO statement added.

The inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor comes just months ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath is aiming to retain its rule for a second consecutive time.

Chief minister Adityanath said on Monday that the inauguration was an "unprecedented creation" of history in Varanasi.

“After 400 years, 'Kashi Vishwanath Dham' has been revived, thanks to Hon. PM Modi Ji's resolve. Generations will now bow to this achievement,” Yogi tweeted.