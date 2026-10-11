PM Modi, CM Vijay unveil 13,000-crore projects, flag off Chennai Metro stretch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled infrastructure projects worth ₹13,000 crore across sectors including railways, ports and roads at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, in Chennai, aimed at boosting connectivity, industrial growth and infrastructure in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during the launch and inauguration of various development projects worth over ₹13,000 crore. (PTI)

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Earlier in the day, Modi, accompanied by governor Rajendra Arlekar, chief minister C Joseph Vijay, Union minister L Murugan and senior government officials, flagged off metro rail services between Porur Bypass and Poonamallee. He also offered prayers at the Arulmigu Jalakandeswarar Temple on the IIT Madras campus.

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After inaugurating the projects virtually alongside Vijay, Modi said, “It is a pleasure to be in Chennai with all of you. This is a historic day for Tamil Nadu. Today’s programme involves projects worth ₹13,000 crore. We are inaugurated many completed projects and laying foundations for new ones.”

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Deep Dive Which Chennai Metro stretch did PM Modi and CM Vijay flag off? They flagged off metro services between Porur Bypass and Poonamallee. The corridor includes a 3.7-km double-decker section and advanced signalling designed to support driverless operations. How will the new Chennai Metro stretch benefit commuters? The stretch is expected to reduce daily travel times and improve connectivity between Chennai’s western suburbs and the city centre. What did CM Vijay request for Chennai Metro Phase III? Vijay sought early approval for a proposed Phase III network of about 65 km, including routes connecting the airport with Kilambakkam and Poonamallee with Sunguvarchatram.

{{^usCountry}} Noting that some of the projects would create jobs for young people across the state, Modi said, “The new metro rail connectivity would strengthen the industrial and commercial sectors.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Noting that some of the projects would create jobs for young people across the state, Modi said, “The new metro rail connectivity would strengthen the industrial and commercial sectors.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Today marks, the auspicious beginning of Navratri. It is a holy occasion. I am in Tamil Nadu, the sacred land of Shakti alongside Shiva. Before, coming to this programme, I had the privilege of receiving the blessings of Lord Shiva at the Arulmigu Jalakandeshwar Temple,” Modi said about his visit to the temple located at the IIT Madras campus.

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Modi said, “India draws momentum from its cultural strength. It is advancing through the progress of science and building new opportunities through modern infrastructure. Our heritage and our future aspirations are moving forward hand in hand.”

Recalling his 25 years as head of government, Modi said, “In October 2001, I took oath as the chief minister (of Gujarat) and since then, the countrymen have given me the opportunity to serve as the chief minister and then as the Prime Minister.”

“In this 25 year span, my faith in the two pillars of democracy has grown steadily stronger. First, the people of the country and second, cooperative federalism. I have always taken the mantra of state development to mean national development”, he said.

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Modi said that before assuming office as the CM of Gujarat, he had the opportunity to interact with leaders such as the late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and the late AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa.

“Even after I became the Prime Minister, I got the opportunity to work alongside with Jayalalithaa, former chief ministers O Panneerselvam, Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMK President M K Stalin,” he said.

“Governments change, but Tamil Nadu’s development and my firm resolve to serve its people have always remained unbroken. And today with this very conviction, we are moving forward on this journey of Tamil Nadu’s development alongside chief minister C Joseph Vijay”, he said.

Underlining that urban development was an opportunity rather than a challenge, Modi said, “Public transport plays a massive role in this. Public transport systems must be excellent as this increases the ease of living.”

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“We all know that better transportation requires more than just widening roads. Modern cities require holistic infrastructure and that is why, over the past decade, we have massively expanded the metro network across the country. In 2014, metro services were operational in only 5 cities nationwide, today, metro services operate in 25 cities across the country,” he said.

He noted that the country’s metro network had grown from around 250 km in 2014 to more than 1,100km.

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Stressing that the government wanted to empower India, Modi said the Centre was promoting manufacturing in states such as Tamil Nadu. “Tamil Nadu’s manufacturing sector, its small-scale industries, and every person working make every Indian proud. Today, the central government initiatives like Make in India and Vocal for Local are bringing benefits to Tamil Nadu as well,” he said.

Maintaining that every state in the country, from components to technology and finished products, was strengthening the Centre’s comprehensive production chain, Modi said, “The result of these efforts is that today we are the second-largest mobile manufacturer in the world.”

“From 2014 to now, our electronics exports have grown 11 times, our defence exports have grown 50 times, and our engineering exports have also set new records.”, Modi said.

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Acknowledging that growth in the manufacturing sector creates lakhs of direct and indirect jobs, Modi said Tamil Nadu made a commendable contribution to this growth.

To establish a strong manufacturing sector, India needed proper road infrastructure, facilities to transport raw materials, railways and ports, Modi said.

Improved connectivity following the completion of new projects would help industries and services grow further. That was why the rail and road projects being inaugurated or launched on Sunday were vital to Tamil Nadu’s progress, he said.

Modi also unveiled projects to upgrade port infrastructure, highlighting Tamil Nadu’s role in this sector.

The Centre recently decided to invest ₹17,000 crore to develop the V O Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi into a world-class mega container and green energy hub. “When this project is completed, ultra-large container vessel will easily reach here, helping make Tamil Nadu a global hub for industry and transport,” he said.

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Observing that Indian ports had seen significant improvements in speed and operational efficiency, Modi said these had reduced ship turnaround times. “As a result, Indian goods are reaching global markets much faster than any other hubs,” he said.

Modi said the Centre would provide the assistance needed to ensure Tamil Nadu progressed and scaled new heights. “We stand with you with total commitment. Let us together realise the vision of a developed Tamil Nadu for a developed India.”, he said.

The hard work and capability of the people of Tamil Nadu must play a major role in shaping the nation’s future. Let us make the promise of a developed Tamil Nadu for a developed India a reality, he said.

CM Vijay’s address

CM Vijay appealed to the Centre for early approval of the Phase III Chennai Metro Rail Project, which would cover approximately 65km.

Speaking at the event where Modi unveiled infrastructure projects worth ₹13,000 crore, Vijay said, “I take this opportunity to early approval for the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase III coverning from airport to Kilambakkam, Poonamallee Sunguvarchatram and Koyambedu to Pattabiram to strengthen public transport and ensure comprehensive coverage.”

Vijay also requested Modi to reconsider proposals for metro rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai to support future economic growth in western and southern Tamil Nadu.

He also sought Modi’s support for an inter-state metro line linking Hosur in Tamil Nadu to Bommasandra in Karnataka for mutual regional benefit.

To further improve transportation, Vijay said his government had sought approval for high-speed rail corridors from Chennai to Kanyakumari and Chennai to Coimbatore to boost regional connectivity and tourism.

Maintaining that interlinking rivers was essential to achieving water equity, Vijay said, “Godavari–Cauvery linkage project represents a critical opportunity to augment water resources in southern states, and we request the Union Government to designate it as a national project.”

Referring to the unanimous resolution passed by the assembly seeking to make Tamil the principal language of the Madras High Court, Vijay said, “We request expedited consent to implement this”.

Vijay also requested Modi to release the pending central share of ₹5,110 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan scheme.