‘This is your time, opportunity’: PM Modi tells students in Chennai, says ‘new ideas needed for a developed India’

Modi said that today's youth wants to become the driving force behind the vision of a ‘Developed India’. He said the new ideas and solutions needed to achieve this goal would shape not only India's future but also that of the world.

Addressing students at Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya in Chennai, Modi said, “This is your time, this is your opportunity,” adding that he saw the future in them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged school students in Chennai to seize the opportunities available to them, saying the world was looking for solutions and that they had the potential to provide them.

The prime minister also highlighted the importance of Tamil language and culture, praising the Tamil classic Thirukkural and recalling an opportunity to gift the text to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What were the benefits of the development projects announced during Modi’s Chennai visit?

What were the benefits of the development projects announced during Modi’s Chennai visit?

Why did PM Modi refer to Thirukkural and the poem Achamillai?

Why did PM Modi refer to Thirukkural and the poem Achamillai?

What did PM Modi tell students in Chennai?

What did PM Modi tell students in Chennai?

Modi also referred to Mahakavi Subramania Bharati's poem Achamillai, saying that people in Varanasi continued to remember its verses, which inspire people to live fearlessly.

Earlier in the day, Modi laid foundation stones, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth more than ₹13,000 crore in Chennai. The projects are aimed at improving connectivity, strengthening industrial growth and creating employment opportunities across Tamil Nadu.

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“Today's program involves projects worth ₹13,000 crore. We are inaugurating many completed projects and laying foundations for new ones. Some will make daily travel easier; others will strengthen industry and trade. Together, they will create jobs for young people across Tamil Nadu,” the prime minister said, according to ANI.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was also present on the dais, alongside senior state and central leaders.