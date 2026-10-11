Watch: PM Modi, CM Vijay share metro ride after flagging off Chennai Metro's Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch
After flagging off the services, PM Modi and CM Vijay shared a ride on the metro train.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay inaugurated the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of Chennai Metro Rail project on Sunday. The stretch has been built at a cost of around ₹4,900 crore. After flagging off the services, the two leaders shared a ride on the metro train.
Chennai metro’s new stretch gets 11 elevated stations
The new services are covered under Corridor four of Phase two of the Metro Rail project. In the newly inaugurated stretch, there are a total of 11 elevated Metro Stations covering approximately 15 km.
The metro rail corridor features a unique 3.7-km double-decker structure. It also features advanced signalling systems designed to support driverless operations.
The stretch will significantly reduce daily travel time for commuters and improve connectivity between Chennai's western suburbs and the city centre.
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PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stones for projects worth over ₹13,000 cr today
The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth over ₹13,000 crore during his Chennai visit. This will include projects involving Highways, Railways, Ports, Petroleum and Education sectors.
PM will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate National Highway Projects worth around ₹3,700 crore in Tamil Nadu, lay foundation stones for Port projects at Chennai Port, Kamarajar Port and V O Chidambaranar Port, inaugurate five Amrit Stations at Palani, Vellore Cantonment, Ambasamudram, Paramakkudi and Namakkal, and dedicate to the nation the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre at IIT Madras.
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The PM is scheduled to take part in the golden jubilee celebrations of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School later in the day.
The key National Highway projects include the 36-km, four-laned Vadugapatti-Therkuvenganallur section of NH-744A, the 30-km, four-laned Madurai Ring Road section of NH-744A, and the foundation stone for the four-lane Thiruvarur Bypass on the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of NH-83.
PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several port-related projects in Tamil Nadu to strengthen maritime infrastructure, expand cargo-handling capacity and improve logistics efficiency.
(with agency inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNidhi Giri
Nidhi Giri is a Senior Content Producer at the Hindustan Times. A Delhi-based journalist with over four years of experience in the news media industry, she specialises in national affairs, geopolitics, and policy shifts. Her expertise spans breaking news coverage, live blogging, and long-form explainers. Prior to joining HT, Nidhi was part of the newsrooms at Asian News International (ANI) and The Daily Jagran where she led newsroom shifts, contributed to planned content, and edited stories. She has led real-time coverage of major national and international events. Highlights of her career include an exclusive interview with Supreme Court Judge Justice N Kotiswar Singh, coverage of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Union Budget, Operation Sindoor, Parliament Sessions, multiple state assembly elections, G20 New Delhi Summit 2023, India AI Summit, US Presidential Elections, and US-Iran conflict. Nidhi is an alumna of Birla Vidya Niketan, Delhi, and holds a BA in English Honours from Bharati College, University of Delhi. She also holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from Indian Institute Of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and an MA in Mass Communication. Outside the newsroom, Nidhi enjoys spending time with her family, exploring new restaurants, and maintaining an active lifestyle through her gym sessions.Read More