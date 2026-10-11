‘Won't let PM Modi attack Tamil language, history, culture': Rahul Gandhi in Chennai

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Mogambo” and accused him of destroying democracy, alleging that the ruling establishment was using Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to steal elections. Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, addresses students at an event in Chennai, India, October 10, 2026. (REUTERS)

Gandhi made the remarks at the sixth edition of his youth outreach programme, ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’, in Chennai, where he urged students to question authority and stand by their convictions.

“The problem is that Mr Modi does not understand that the game is over. The drama that he has been doing in this country for the last 15 years is coming to an end. We will ensure that Mr Modi pays for the crimes he has committed against this country,” Gandhi said, drawing loud applause from students at Island Grounds.

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Congress leader backs students protesting across India He urged students protesting across the country not to be afraid and assured them of the Congress’s support. “PM Modi is silencing voices; as you saw in Delhi, the entire city was shut down, and police were beating students. The BJP also unleashed its goondas who beat up students. I want to make it very clear to every single student who is protesting not only in Delhi, but across the country, you have nothing to fear. We are with you,” Gandhi said.

“Modi and Shah are destroying the foundation of curiosity,” he alleged.

He said curiosity was central to students’ progress and the foundation of a democratic society, enabling young people to question authority, explore new ideas and imagine their future.

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Gandhi opposes Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu “Amit Shah openly says that Hindi will be imposed on Tamil Nadu. It is Modi and Shah who are stifling curiosity. This is happening through the New Education Policy; a three-language formula has been imposed,” he said, adding that the Congress would not allow the state’s cultural identity to be undermined.

“We are not going to let Narendra Modi attack Tamil language, Tamil history, Tamil culture. Nothing. He is not going to touch Tamil Nadu,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi meets Vijay after student interaction Later, Gandhi met Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay at his residence in Neelankarai. The two leaders held a brief interaction before visiting a coffee shop in Palavakkam, where they posed for photographs with onlookers.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee made elaborate security arrangements for Gandhi’s visit, said its president, Manickam Tagore, adding that entry to the student interaction was restricted to those with valid QR codes.

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Reacting to Rahul’s remarks, former Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan said a student interaction should inspire young minds with constructive ideas, democratic values and a vision for India’s future.

“Rahul Gandhi appears to be encouraging hostility towards the Prime Minister.The right to question is fundamental to democracy, but glorifying threats and nurturing hatred is deeply irresponsible.” Before Chennai, ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ was held in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj, Pune and Indore.