Having lost power, Congress has resorted to ‘anarchy’: Jai Ram

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said that those ousted from power have now resorted to anarchy and seek to vitiate the atmosphere across the country. LoP Jai Ram Thakur (HT File)

Thakur said this while speaking to the media on the sidelines of the ‘Shiksha Mahakumbh’ held at NIT Hamirpur on Saturday.

While referring to the protests being held in Delhi, Thakur said that the Congress is in a state of utter desperation. “Frustrated by Rahul Gandhi’s repeatedly failed attempts at a political launch, Congress members have resorted to creating chaos and are attempting to sow distrust in the country’s constitutional institutions, even though they have lost the faith of the people,” the LoP alleged.

He said, “While the Congress spreads anarchy, the people of the country wish to move forward with the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He said that those ousted from power have now resorted to anarchy and seek to vitiate the atmosphere across the country. “The citizens have rejected the Congress. Having failed to gain power through the popular mandate, the party is now attempting to destabilise the nation” said Thakur.

Taking a dig at CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s repeated visits to Delhi, Thakur said, “Sukhu’s position is precarious, which is why he is compelled to make frequent trips to Delhi. By removing the photographs of leaders from his own party from the posters, he has demonstrated the state of unity within his ranks. In the recent elections, the people of the state have also made their sentiments regarding the government clear. Therefore, Sukhu should stop worrying about the BJP and focus on himself and his own party.”