Delhi cop injured in ‘stone pelting’ during protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

A police personnel reportedly sustained injuries following stone pelting in Delhi's Connaught Place area. The incident occurred during a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Police inspector Vivek Kumar said that a group of miscreants advanced towards a small police contingent before reinforcements arrived. (ANI) The reported incident occurred near Baba Kharak Singh Marg when the security personnel were attempting to disperse the demonstrators, news agency ANI reported, citing Delhi Police officials. Follow live updates on the Delhi protest here. Head Constable Nagendra noted that a scuffle broke out while police were detaining the protesters. "We were removing the protesters. During that process, we faced a scuffle, and my nameplate got broken... It happened near the Arya School lane, close to Baba Kharak Singh Marg. There were several protesters. They were detained... There was stone-pelting; a stone even hit my shoe."

Police inspector Vivek Kumar said that a group of miscreants advanced towards a small police contingent before reinforcements arrived. "It must have been about two hours ago. There was a large crowd on Baba Kharak Singh Marg; there were many miscreants. While chasing them, I ended up in a side lane with four other men. We were left alone near the Race Course. Seeing that we were few in number, they started advancing towards us. Some of them threw stones," Inspector Vivek Kumar said. "Fortunately, we escaped; just as they were closing in on us, our staff arrived from behind. We were saved. There must have been 60–70 people," the Inspector added.