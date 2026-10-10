Delhi cop injured in ‘stone pelting’ during protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Head Constable Nagendra said that a scuffle broke out while police were detaining the protesters.
A police personnel reportedly sustained injuries following stone pelting in Delhi's Connaught Place area. The incident occurred during a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
The reported incident occurred near Baba Kharak Singh Marg when the security personnel were attempting to disperse the demonstrators, news agency ANI reported, citing Delhi Police officials.
Follow live updates on the Delhi protest here.
Head Constable Nagendra noted that a scuffle broke out while police were detaining the protesters.
"We were removing the protesters. During that process, we faced a scuffle, and my nameplate got broken... It happened near the Arya School lane, close to Baba Kharak Singh Marg. There were several protesters. They were detained... There was stone-pelting; a stone even hit my shoe."
Police inspector Vivek Kumar said that a group of miscreants advanced towards a small police contingent before reinforcements arrived.
"It must have been about two hours ago. There was a large crowd on Baba Kharak Singh Marg; there were many miscreants. While chasing them, I ended up in a side lane with four other men. We were left alone near the Race Course. Seeing that we were few in number, they started advancing towards us. Some of them threw stones," Inspector Vivek Kumar said.
"Fortunately, we escaped; just as they were closing in on us, our staff arrived from behind. We were saved. There must have been 60–70 people," the Inspector added.
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Rahul asks youth to keep protesting, Dipke and Rathee detained - What's happening
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged the youth to "keep protesting" and said that "we are going to ensure that this regime and the people who have attacked the Constitution are defeated".
In a post on X, Gandhi said, "I’ve been fighting Narendra Modi and the RSS for over a decade now. I understand them like you would understand your opponent - inside out, like the back of my hand."
Meanwhile, earlier, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee were detained on Saturday.
Also Read | 'Padyatra or anshan': Sonam Wangchuk's warning if leaders detained in Delhi not released by tomorrow
Sonam Wangchuk's fresh warning
Activist Sonam Wangchuk warned of carrying out a hunger strike or a foot march if the leaders detained in Delhi are not released by tomorrow.
In a video message shared on his social media handles, Wangchuk claimed that the country was in a state of "undeclared emergency".
"Yesterday when I posted a message appealing for unity & peace in today's protest I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared EMERGENCY," he said.
"I was happy there were so many leaders to lead the movement, but I now learn that they have all been arrested. I hope those arrested will be released soon. I will be compelled to consider an Anshan Fast or Padyatra March if they are not released by tomorrow," the activist added.
(with inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More
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