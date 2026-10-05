Voice of Delhi Metro, Shammi Narang, takes grandson on first Metro ride: ‘He was amazed to hear Dadu’s voice’

For millions of commuters, Shammi Narang’s voice has long been a familiar part of Metro journeys. But a recent Delhi Metro ride became particularly special for Narang when his little grandson heard his grandfather’s familiar voice echoing through the train for the first time. Shammi Narang took his grandson on his first Delhi Metro ride. (X/@iamshamminarang)

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Narang, whose voice is associated with announcements across the Delhi and Mumbai Metro systems as well as several other metros in India, shared a video on X capturing his grandson Rushaan’s first Metro journey. The clip showed Narang travelling with the little boy and other members of his family.

‘A rather special moment for us’ What made the ride memorable was Rushaan’s reaction to hearing his “Dadu’s” voice inside the Metro - familiar to him at home, but completely unexpected in a train.

Sharing the video, Narang reflected on how his voice may continue to be heard by generations long after his own Metro journeys come to an end.

“I may not travel on these Metro trains forever… but I take immense pride in knowing that my voice will travel from one generation to another. From me to my little grandson, Rushaan, and perhaps one day to his grandchildren… and beyond. Today, we took Rushaan on his very first Metro ride. He was equal parts amazed and bewildered to hear Dadu’s voice echoing through the train… a voice he knows, but in a place he had never heard it before. A rather special moment for us,” Narang wrote in the caption.

The video offered a glimpse of the family enjoying the ride together, with the moment carrying added significance because of Narang’s long association with Metro announcements.

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Watch the clip here: