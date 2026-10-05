Voice of Delhi Metro, Shammi Narang, takes grandson on first Metro ride: ‘He was amazed to hear Dadu’s voice’
Shammi Narang shared a heartwarming video of his grandson Rushaan taking his first Delhi Metro ride.
For millions of commuters, Shammi Narang’s voice has long been a familiar part of Metro journeys. But a recent Delhi Metro ride became particularly special for Narang when his little grandson heard his grandfather’s familiar voice echoing through the train for the first time.
(Also read: Man mimics Shammi Narang's voice in Delhi Metro, people say 'it's too good')
Narang, whose voice is associated with announcements across the Delhi and Mumbai Metro systems as well as several other metros in India, shared a video on X capturing his grandson Rushaan’s first Metro journey. The clip showed Narang travelling with the little boy and other members of his family.
‘A rather special moment for us’
What made the ride memorable was Rushaan’s reaction to hearing his “Dadu’s” voice inside the Metro - familiar to him at home, but completely unexpected in a train.
Sharing the video, Narang reflected on how his voice may continue to be heard by generations long after his own Metro journeys come to an end.
“I may not travel on these Metro trains forever… but I take immense pride in knowing that my voice will travel from one generation to another. From me to my little grandson, Rushaan, and perhaps one day to his grandchildren… and beyond. Today, we took Rushaan on his very first Metro ride. He was equal parts amazed and bewildered to hear Dadu’s voice echoing through the train… a voice he knows, but in a place he had never heard it before. A rather special moment for us,” Narang wrote in the caption.
The video offered a glimpse of the family enjoying the ride together, with the moment carrying added significance because of Narang’s long association with Metro announcements.
(Also read: Delhi man’s ‘phone stuck to metro’ video gets 135 million views; viewers decode it)
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts to the heartwarming moment
The post drew reactions from social media users, many of whom found the grandfather-grandson moment touching. “What a beautiful full-circle moment,” wrote one user. Another said, “His voice truly belongs to generations.” A third person reacted, “This is wholesome beyond words.” Echoing the sentiment, another user wrote, “Some voices never really fade away.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. He primarily covers offbeat, trending and human-interest stories, with a focus on emerging social media trends, online conversations and real-world incidents that capture public attention. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal works on identifying and developing fast-moving digital stories, adding context and journalistic perspective to viral moments while maintaining accuracy, clarity and readability for online audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. Beyond journalism, he has a keen interest in history and sports and enjoys expanding his general knowledge.Read More