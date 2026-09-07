‘Girlfriend gives 0% interest…’: Chennai Metro FD ad sparks row over women ‘objectification’

An advertisement on fixed deposit by a co-operative credit society that was displayed on a metro in Chennai sparked a row after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, said it portrayed women as objects. A fixed-deposit advertisement placed inside a Chennai Metro coach by THECOS faced swift political backlash over its controversial comparison between interest rates and personal relationships. (File Photo / PTI)

The advertising campaign is an initiative of the Thiruvalluvar Transport Corporation Employee's Co-operative Credit Society Ltd (THECOS), a financial services organization that calls itself a “reliable service provider for transport employees of Tamil Nadu.”

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The poster within the metro bore the slogan: “Girlfriend may give 0% interest, but our FD gives 14.40%.” The advertising campaign sought to emphasize the returns that customers would get from the fixed deposits offered by the society through the use of an insulting message.

Thamizhachi Thangapandian, a DMK MP, was among the first to criticise the campaign, asking the Chennai Metro Rail administration to stop such a marketing campaign within a publicly used transport network carrying thousands of people daily.

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