‘Girlfriend gives 0% interest…’: Chennai Metro FD ad sparks row over women ‘objectification’
DMK MP and opposition figures demand legal action and removal of a Chennai Metro ad by THECOS comparing fixed deposit returns to a girlfriend.
An advertisement on fixed deposit by a co-operative credit society that was displayed on a metro in Chennai sparked a row after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, said it portrayed women as objects.
The advertising campaign is an initiative of the Thiruvalluvar Transport Corporation Employee's Co-operative Credit Society Ltd (THECOS), a financial services organization that calls itself a “reliable service provider for transport employees of Tamil Nadu.”
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The poster within the metro bore the slogan: “Girlfriend may give 0% interest, but our FD gives 14.40%.” The advertising campaign sought to emphasize the returns that customers would get from the fixed deposits offered by the society through the use of an insulting message.
Thamizhachi Thangapandian, a DMK MP, was among the first to criticise the campaign, asking the Chennai Metro Rail administration to stop such a marketing campaign within a publicly used transport network carrying thousands of people daily.
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“An advertisement displayed inside the Chennai Metro Rail that degrades women and portrays them as objects is shocking. It is essential to ensure that advertisements in public places take into account the dignity of women,” Thangapandian said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. She demanded its immediate removal and urged authorities to tighten vetting guidelines to prevent similar oversight in the future.
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The controversy quickly escalated beyond initial political lines, drawing sharp criticism from opposition figures as well. As reported on The MINT, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan called for direct legal action against those responsible for approving and distributing the advertisement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrithika Iyer
Krithika Iyer is a Senior Content Producer with the Explainer Desk at Hindustan Times, bringing a deep passion for rigorous, accessible journalism to every story. With a strong drive for breaking down complex topics, Krithika focuses on clear narratives that answer the critical questions of why stories matter and what happens next. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked with the Reuters Dotcom team, navigating fast-paced global news environments with precision and speed, mainly covering US legal news. Krithika holds a Master's degree from the University of Westminster, combining rigorous academic grounding with international newsroom experience. Deeply curious and endlessly adaptable, Krithika loves exploring new beats and learning continuously, believing that growth comes from trying one's hand at everything. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader who also enjoys experimenting with cooking and expressing creativity through art as a way to unwind. Bringing curiosity, sharp editorial insight, and a commitment to clarity, Krithika continues to shape compelling digital narratives that resonate with audiences across platforms.Read More