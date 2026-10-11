'Embarrassment to India': Abhijeet Dipke attacks PM, govt after release from detention
Dipke said that India has never seen “a bigger coward and bully” in a post on X.
Cockroach Janta Party convener Abhijeet Dipke attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was released from detention and said that Modi is “an embarrassment to India” as PM.
He added that India has never seen a bigger "coward" and "bully".
“Modi, as PM, is an embarrassment to India. Never has this country seen a bigger coward and bully,” Dipke posted on X on Sunday morning after court ordered his released around 24 hours of detention.
Track live updates of CJP protest here
The CJP is set to hold a press conference at 2 pm today after it called for continued attempt to protest on Sunday against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after Delhi saw mega crackdown on Saturday.
Deep Dive
Dipke statement comes just over a hour after an executive magistrate ordered his release along with CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka nearly 24 hours after they were detained by Delhi Police at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. However, the court set one condition for their released — they “can not breach peace” for one year, according to the CJP's legal head.
Also read: Abhijeet Dipke, team CJP released by court after detention, but on one condition
All three of them were detained from inside the plane on Saturday minutes after landing in Delhi. Flight AI 2428 landed at 10.18am and was moved to remote bay R12 after the airport’s Airside Operations Control Centre asked air traffic control to park it there, people aware of the matter said, HT reported earlier.
Delhi to remain sealed today
Delhi Police will keep central Delhi sealed on Sunday, holding Jantar Mantar shut, barricading the Capital’s borders and diverting traffic at 30 points, as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) vowed to march again a day after an estimated 7,000 people were detained, and the Supreme Court prepared to hear a plea accusing the authorities of defying its order against a complete shutdown of metro and train services.
Also read: 'Not detained, I was kidnapped': Dhruv Rathee after late night release; says no undertaking given to Gurugram Police
CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde, who was designated by the group as holding the reins after its leader Abhijeet Dipke was taken into custody, said the movement would not back down, would try to reach Jantar Mantar again on Sunday and would stay put until its demands were met. “The government thought we would back down after the detention of Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. But we won’t. We will continue our agitation till Gyanesh Kumar resigns,” Shinde said.
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