Abhijeet Dipke, other key CJP leaders released after nearly 24 hours in detention

Dipke, Das and Ranka were spotted for the first time after their detention when they were taken to the court in Delhi.

Airport officials said the bay was changed at the last moment, with police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel waiting there before the aircraft arrived.

All three of them were detained from inside the plane minutes after landing in Delhi. Flight AI 2428 landed at 10.18am and was moved to remote bay R12 after the airport’s Airside Operations Control Centre asked air traffic control to park it there, people aware of the matter said, HT reported earlier.

An executive magistrate ordered release of Cockroach Janta Party's convener Abhijeet Dipke and co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka nearly 24 hours after they were detained by Delhi Police.

Their first visuals after release also surfaced on Sunday morning, where they can be seen smiling, talking, and also waving to the camera.

This comes just hours after YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was released late on Saturday after he was detained and prevented from participating in the CJP's protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

As many as 7,000 across Delhi were detained on Saturday during crackdown on CJP's attempted protest demanding CEC's resignation. While most detainees were released on Saturday itself, the CJP's leadership and Rathee were kept in detention till early hours of Sunday.

The release of team CJP comes after the pressure group announced that their agitation will not stop and continue on Sunday as Delhi Police maintains clamdown across New Delhi.

Dipke's grandmother dies Savitribai Dipke, the paternal grandmother of Dipke, died at the family’s ancestral home in Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district on Saturday, hours after he was detained by Delhi police.

Savitribai, 85, who was suffering from age-related ailments, breathed her last at around 11:30 am. She had been unwell for over a month and had been hospitalised in Hingoli weeks ago.

The family was uncertain whether Dipke will be able to attend her last rites, as they have been unable to contact him following his detention.