PM Modi concludes UK visit after signing historic FTA, headed to Maldives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day official visit to the UK on Thursday after a full-fledged review of the entire gamut of issues in the bilateral relationship and signing off a historic bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA). United Kingdom, Jul 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for the second leg of his tour- Maldives, on Thursday. (@MEAIndia X/ANI Photo) (@MEAIndia)

Modi was hosted by his UK counterpart, Keir Starmer, at Chequers – the official country residence of the British Prime Minister – for an intense session of talks that also covered regional and global issues of mutual interest.

“Concluding a very important UK visit. The outcomes of this visit will benefit our future generations and contribute to shared growth and prosperity. Gratitude to the PM Keir Starmer, the UK government and people for their warmth,” Modi said in a statement on social media.

He leaves for the Maldives for the second leg of his two-nation tour, soon after an audience with King Charles III at his Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, eastern England. He presented the British monarch with a Sonoma dove tree, or handkerchief tree to be planted at the royal estate in the Autumn as part of his environmental initiative “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”.

“The leaders celebrated the landmark UK-India Free Trade Agreement, which was signed today and will see growth in every part of the country – delivering on the government’s Plan for Change,” 10 Downing Street said in a readout of the prime ministerial engagement at Chequers.

“The leaders also discussed the importance of the UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which will see closer collaboration on trade, defence, security, technology and education – underscored by the close and historic relationship between the two countries,” the statement said.

“The leaders also discussed the Air India plane crash last month, and said their sympathies are with all the families and loved ones of the victims. The Prime Minister said the UK will continue to support all those affected by the tragedy,” it added.

Modi has extended an invitation to Starmer to visit India, which the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said has been accepted and officials will now be working out the details.

Downing Street noted that both leaders “looked forward to seeing one another soon”.