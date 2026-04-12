PM Modi condoles death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered his condolences after the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

PM Modi Pays Emotional Tribute To Asha Bhosle, Calls Her Timeless Voice | HT India

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Talking to X, the prime minister referred to Asha Bhosle as one of the most iconic and versatile voices in India.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her," wrote PM Modi.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle dies at 92; A look at melody queen’s iconic songs through decades that changed Indian music forever

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{{^usCountry}} “My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations, and her songs will forever echo in people’s lives,” he added further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations, and her songs will forever echo in people’s lives,” he added further. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Asha Bhosle, who is considered one of the greatest vocalists in modern Indian music, died on Sunday at the age of 92. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asha Bhosle, who is considered one of the greatest vocalists in modern Indian music, died on Sunday at the age of 92. {{/usCountry}}

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The singer was admitted to the ICU at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Saturday night after she experienced cardiac and respiratory issues.

Bhosle's son, Anand, confirmed the news on Sunday afternoon. The last rites will be conducted tomorrow.

"She passed away today. Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park," Anand Bhosle, the singer's son, told reporters on Sunday.

Huge void in the world of music, says President Murmu

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President Droupadi Murmu condoled Asha's demise and said it has created a huge void in the world of music. Her legendary career as an iconic singer has defined an era of music in India, Murmu said in an X post.

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"The passing of Asha Bhosle Ji has created a huge void in the world of music. Her legendary career as an iconic singer has defined an era of music in India," the president said.

Murmu said she had fond memories of having interacted with Bhosle personally.

"She led her life on her own terms as an artist and as an individual. With her melodious and timeless voice, she enriched Indian music for decades," the president said.

Asha Bhosle's last rites will be conducted at 4pm tomorrow.

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