Asha Bhosle death news live updates: Legendary singer dies at 92 after brief illness, PM Modi pays tribute
Asha Bhosle's death live updates: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has died at the age of 92. The singer, one of the most acclaimed and celebrated in the Indian music industry, breathed her last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday.
Asha Bhosle death live updates: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle is no more, her son Anand Bhosle confirmed on Sunday afternoon. The 92-year-old had been battling health complications for a while now. • Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she experienced cardiac and respiratory issues...Read More
• Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle confirmed on social media on Saturday evening that the veteran singer was undergoing treatment for ‘extreme exhaustion and chest infection’
• Sources told HT on Saturday night that the singer was very critical and being monitored in the ICU
• On Sunday morning, her son Anand Bhosle confirmed her demise. The singer was 92, the same age as her sister, the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, when she died
• Her mortal remains will be kept for a final glimpse at her residence, Casa Grande, Lower Parel, from 11 am on Monday
• Her family informed that Asha Bhosle's last rites will be conducted at 4 pm on Monday evening. Several top names from the film industry and the state and central government are expected to attend
Asha Bhosle death live updates: Manoj Bajpayee mourns her loss
The actor tweeted, “Like so many of us, I grew up listening to Asha ji. Her voice inspired me and awed me in equal measure. There was something magical about it, the way it could hold so many emotions at once with such ease. As an actor, I have always admired how effortlessly she could bring a song to life. Her music is timeless and will continue to stay with all of us. An irreplaceable legacy. Om Shanti.”
Asha Bhosle death live updates: Suniel Shetty calls her death end of an era
Suniel Shetty tweeted, “Some voices don’t just sing…they become a part of your life. Asha Taai was one of them. We’ve all grown up with her in some way - in our homes, our journeys, our quiet moments. End of an era feels like an understatement today.”
Asha Bhosle death live updates: Adityanath calls her death irreplaceable loss
UP CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted in praise of the late singer, “The demise of the melody empress of the Indian music world, the great maestro of notes, 'Padma Vibhushan' Asha Bhosle ji, is extremely heartbreaking and an irreplaceable loss to the world of art. Her unparalleled singing bestowed new heights upon Indian music. Her sweet melodies will forever resonate in the hearts of the nation's people. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed noble soul attains eternal peace, and that the bereaved family and admirers are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow.”
Asha Bhosle death live updates:
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay tribute to Asha Bhosle. “Grew up listening to Asha ji… didn’t matter the mood, there was always a song of hers that fit it perfectly. So many memories, so many emotions tied to that voice. It feels like a part of our growing up has gone silent today. Rest in peace Asha ji 🙏 My deepest condolences,” he wrote.
Asha Bhosle death live updates: Jr NTR calls her heartbeat of Indian cinema
Telugu star Jr NTR tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the news of Asha Bhosle ji’s passing. Her magical voice was the heartbeat of Indian cinema for decades and touched millions of hearts. She leaves behind a legacy that will live on for generations and will always be remembered with respect and love. My deepest condolences to her family. Om Shanti.”
Asha Bhosle death live updates: PM Modi offers condolence
Hours after Asha Bhosle's demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her. My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people’s lives.”
Asha Bhosle death live updates: Vivek Oberoi calls her the ‘rhythm in our pulse’
Vivek Oberoi tweeted, "The voice that taught a billion hearts how to love, how to dance, and how to dream has found its eternal melody. Asha Tai, you were the rhythm in our pulse and the soul in our stories. "Abhi na jao chhod kar, ke dil abhi bhara nahi..." Today, our hearts are heavy, but we find peace knowing your voice is now a part of the stars. Om Shanti."
Asha Bhosle death live updates: Hema Malini in disbelief
Actor and MP Hema Malini tweeted, “Asha Tai no more! I just can’t believe how some one so full of life, she who lent so much vivacity and character to her songs has left us grieving🙏 It is especially hard for me as I have an emotional connect with Asha ji - she has made many of my songs so popular with her unique voice and style. I had a very special relationship with both Lata ji and Asha ji who have contributed in no small measure to my rise in the film industry. It is a huge loss for Maharashtra and for the whole of India that can never be compensated or replaced ever!”
Asha Bhosle death live updates: Maharashtra Deputy CM pays tribute
"Her passing marks the end of a golden era in the field of music, and that the “empress of melodies” has now passed beyond the veil of time. Asha Bhosle’s voice carried extraordinary sweetness, versatility, and a remarkable expression of emotions. Through thousands of songs in Hindi, Marathi, and many other Indian languages, she ruled the hearts of listeners. Songs like “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” “Dum Maro Dum,” “In Aankhon Ki Masti,” and “Chura Liya Hai Tumne” remain on the lips of music lovers even today. Her singing beautifully blended modernity with tradition. Asha Bhosle’s musical journey stands as a symbol of hard work, consistency, and dedication to her art. She mesmerised generations of listeners with her voice. Her passing is a great loss to the Indian music industry. During her long and successful career, she was honored with numerous national and international awards. Through her achievements, she earned a place of great respect in the world of music and gained global recognition for her unique contributions. Praying that her family and countless admirers find the strength to bear this loss," says deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar in her statement
Asha Bhosle death live updates: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis pays tribute
“The news of the passing of veteran singer, Padma Vibhushan awardee, Maharashtra Bhushan, Asha Bhosle, who had celebrated her 90th birthday with great enthusiasm three years ago, is deeply saddening. With her demise, after Lata Mangeshkar, another star from the Mangeshkar family has fallen. The beautiful garden of melodies feels desolate today. Asha Tai’s voice was the very soul of music. She was like an evergreen spring in singing and a melodious ocean of emotions. From deeply expressive songs like “Tora Man Darpan Kehlaye” to energetic numbers like “Khallas,” she effortlessly sang songs across a wide range of moods. Through devotional songs, lyrical songs, theatrical music, ghazals, classical music, Rabindra Sangeet, folk songs, and pop, she left a unique imprint in every genre she touched. She sang over 12,000 songs in 20 Indian and foreign languages, including Marathi, Hindi, and Bengali. Along with honors like “Maharashtra Bhushan,” she was also awarded the “Bangla Vibhushan.” A versatile singer who embraced change so naturally, there will never be another like her. Recently, we were together at a World Radio Day event, where she insisted that I sing “Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar...” and even joked, “Look, I made the Chief Minister sing!” It is hard to imagine that we will no longer have the company of Asha Tai. I offer my heartfelt tribute to her. We share in the grief of her family and her countless admirers across the country,” says CM Devendra Fadnavis in a statement
Asha Bhosle death live updates: Akshay Kumar condoles Asha's demise
The actor tweeted, “No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha Bhosle ji’s demise. Unki surily awaaz hamesha hamesha ke liye amar rahegi. Om Shanti.”
Asha Bhosle death live updates: Shankar Mahadevan mourns her loss
Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan told PTI, “A very sad day for all of us and for Indian music. I just cannot believe that our dearest Asha Tai is no more. I’m unable to express my sorrow, as a musician, as her admirer and as a close family friend. I always looked up to her like Maa Saraswati. Every Indian is heartbroken today. Her music will never perish as long as humanity exists. Her contribution cannot be described in words. She will live forever, on our phones, on television and every platform where music exists, with her incredible voice echoing across the world. At this moment, we are all grief-stricken and heartbroken.”
Asha Bhosle death live updates: Last rites tomorrow evening
Asha Bhosle death live updates: Mortal remains to be kept for final glimpse
Sources informed HT on Sunday that the legendary singer's mortal remains will be kept for a final glimpse at her residence, Casa Grande, Lower Parel, from 11 am on Monday
Asha Bhosle death live updates: Legendary singer no more
Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday, her son Anand Bhosle confirmed. The legendary singer was 92.