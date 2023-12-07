close_game
PM Modi congratulates Telangana CM Revanth Reddy after oath-taking ceremony, assures 'all possible support'

PM Modi congratulates Telangana CM Revanth Reddy after oath-taking ceremony, assures ‘all possible support’

PTI |
Dec 07, 2023 02:09 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday congratulated A Revanth Reddy on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana and assured all possible support to further the progress of the state.

Congress' Reddy was sworn in as chief minister of Telangana. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Revanth Reddy at the L B Stadium in Hyderabad.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens.”

