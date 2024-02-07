PM Modi's top 10 sharpest attacks on Congress in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit back at the Congress party on the issues of corruption, economy, rights and reservation by deftly quoting former prime ministers. Starting his speech with a swipe at the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Modi said he enjoyed listening to Mallikarjun Kharge as provided “entertainment” the house was missing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I couldn't say this on that day, but I want to thank (Mallikarjun) Kharge Ji. I was listening to Kharge and enjoyed a lot. The entertainment that we are missing in Lok Sabha was completed by you (pointing to Kharge)," said Prime Minister Modi in his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

He went on to allege that Congress remained inspired by the Britishers and continued with the symbols of slavery for decades. The prime minister claimed that Indian traditions were looked down upon due to the narratives built by the grand old party. Referring to the misuse of emergency powers, PM Modi said that Congress strangled democracy for power and dismissed democratically elected governments.

Prime Minister Modi also countered Congress's pitch for a nationwide caste-based census and its promise to remove the 50% reservation cap by quoting former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's letter to the chief ministers.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's Rajya Sabha speech:

“We kept on listening to each of your words with patience, but you have come today with the intent to not listen to us. However, you cannot muzzle my voice. The people of the country have given strength to this voice.”

“A challenge has come from West Bengal that the Congress would not be able to cross 40 seat-mark (in 2024 Lok Sabha elections). I pray that they are able to save 40 (seats). This party (Congress) has an outdated thought process as well. Now, they have also outsourced their work,” PM Modi said, referring to a recent remark by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, a key INDIA bloc leader.

“If you (Congress) were not inspired by the British, then why did everyone have to wait for Modi to change Rajpath to Kartavya Path. If you were not inspired by the British, then why no war memorial was built for our soldiers who kept sacrificing their lives for the country.”

“The Congress gave such narratives that those following Indian traditions were looked down upon.”

"The Congress strangled democracy for power and dismissed democratically elected governments. The Congress has been against Dalits, backwards, tribals and had it not been for Babasaheb Ambedkar, they would not have got any reservation," he said.

“The Congress that didn't give reservations to OBC, one who never gave reservations to the poor from general category, the one who didn't consider Babasaheb for Bharat Ratna and instead kept on giving Bharat Ratna to their family members, they are giving us lessons on social justice today.”

“Look at the 10-year history of Congress, (India) was among the fragile five economies. However, look at our 10 years, we are among the top five economies. We brought the country out of this after a lot of hard work.”

“Why was the country and the world upset with their (Congress') 10 years' rule? Why was the nation so angry? It didn't happen because of us; it's a result of their own deeds. We don't call out bad things to anyone.”

“I was born in independent India and my dreams are independent...Congress said we sold PSUs and destroyed them. I want to ask them who destroyed BSNL and MTNL? Recall the state of HAL under Congress. They destroyed HAL and Air India. Congress party and UPA cannot run away from their failure.”

"Today, the BSNL that you destroyed is moving towards Made in India 4G and 5G. HAL is showing record revenue generation and it has become Asia's largest helicopter manufacturing factory. We have turned around the story. Today LIC's shares are breaking records..."