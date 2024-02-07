 PM Modi's swipe at Kharge for '400 paar' statement: 'I pray you keep 40 seats' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / PM Modi's swipe at Kharge for '400 paar' statement: 'I pray you keep 40 seats'

PM Modi's swipe at Kharge for '400 paar' statement: 'I pray you keep 40 seats'

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2024 02:53 PM IST

PM Modi termed Mallikarjun Kharge as a source of entertainment in the Rajya Sabha and said he prays that Congress at least gets 40 seats in Lok Sabha 2024.

PM Modi took a swipe at Congress Rajya Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge for his ‘400 paar’ speech and referred to Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee's recent statement that the Congress may not cross 40 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. “I pray that you keep 40 seats with you,” PM Modi said. Taking a jibe at Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘400 paar’ statement, PM Modi said, “As I listened to his speech I wondered how he got the freedom that he spoke so much. Then I noticed that those two commanders were not there. Kharge ji thought aisa mauka phir kahan milega (when will such an opportunity come) and scored fours and sizes,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi speaking in the Rajya Sabha in the motion of thanks on the President's Address
PM Modi speaking in the Rajya Sabha in the motion of thanks on the President's Address

Parliament LIVE updates: Follow

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Congress gave Bharat Ratna to family members

Coming down heavily on the Congress, PM Modi said the Congress which has no guarantee on its leaders, on its principles raises questions about the Modi government. The party during its rule did not decide between nationalisation and privatisation, it went on giving Bharat Ratna to the family members, and name roads after family members, PM Modi said adding that he is pained at the degeneration of the Congress party.

"I won't ask who founded the Congress party. But I will ask if you were not influenced by the British, why did you not change Rajpath to Kartavya Path, and why the Budget used to be held at 5pm, why did not you make a war memorial, why did you not focus on regional language?" PM Modi asked.

PM Modi on Congress's caste census demand

On Congress's caste census demand, PM Modi said Congress has always been against the Dalit-Picchda-Adivasi. "I will read the translation of Pandit Nehru's letter to the chief ministers and said he was not in favour of any kind of reservation, especially quotas in jobs. Nehru used to think if these people were recruited for government jobs, the standard of work would go down. Now they are raising the demand because they stopped it once," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's mention of Sam Pitroda in Rajya Sabha statement

PM Modi referred to Sam Pitroda and said one of Congress's 'margdarshak' is sitting in America. "He became famous for his 'hua toh hua' comment during the last election. He recently played down Babasaheb Ambedkar's role in the Constitution and said Nehru played a bigger role," PM Modi said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Parliament Budget Session Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On