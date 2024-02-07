PM Modi's swipe at Kharge for '400 paar' statement: 'I pray you keep 40 seats'

PM Modi took a swipe at Congress Rajya Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge for his ‘400 paar’ speech and referred to Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee's recent statement that the Congress may not cross 40 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. “I pray that you keep 40 seats with you,” PM Modi said. Taking a jibe at Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘400 paar’ statement, PM Modi said, “As I listened to his speech I wondered how he got the freedom that he spoke so much. Then I noticed that those two commanders were not there. Kharge ji thought aisa mauka phir kahan milega (when will such an opportunity come) and scored fours and sizes,” PM Modi said. PM Modi speaking in the Rajya Sabha in the motion of thanks on the President's Address

Congress gave Bharat Ratna to family members

Coming down heavily on the Congress, PM Modi said the Congress which has no guarantee on its leaders, on its principles raises questions about the Modi government. The party during its rule did not decide between nationalisation and privatisation, it went on giving Bharat Ratna to the family members, and name roads after family members, PM Modi said adding that he is pained at the degeneration of the Congress party.

"I won't ask who founded the Congress party. But I will ask if you were not influenced by the British, why did you not change Rajpath to Kartavya Path, and why the Budget used to be held at 5pm, why did not you make a war memorial, why did you not focus on regional language?" PM Modi asked.

PM Modi on Congress's caste census demand

On Congress's caste census demand, PM Modi said Congress has always been against the Dalit-Picchda-Adivasi. "I will read the translation of Pandit Nehru's letter to the chief ministers and said he was not in favour of any kind of reservation, especially quotas in jobs. Nehru used to think if these people were recruited for government jobs, the standard of work would go down. Now they are raising the demand because they stopped it once," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's mention of Sam Pitroda in Rajya Sabha statement

PM Modi referred to Sam Pitroda and said one of Congress's 'margdarshak' is sitting in America. "He became famous for his 'hua toh hua' comment during the last election. He recently played down Babasaheb Ambedkar's role in the Constitution and said Nehru played a bigger role," PM Modi said.