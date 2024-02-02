PM Narendra Modi laughs at Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘Ab 400 Paar’ remark in Rajya Sabha, video goes viral

A video of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge saying ‘Abki Baar, 400 Paar’, referring to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, has gone viral on social media.



In a clip shared by BJP's official X handle, Kharge is heard saying,"You have majority, with 330-334 seats. This time, it will be above 400." The clipped portion evoked laughter among those seated in the Treasury bench, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikajun Kharge speaks during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday,(PTI)

BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha elections target

The Bharatiya Janata Party is aiming to achieve its highest ever seat tally in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, even surpassing its 2019 performance of 303 seats. The party led by Jagat Prakash Nadda has already launched its election campaign with a theme song highlighting the NDA government's achievements.



The song “Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte Hai, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hain (we do not spin dreams, but weave reality, which is why people choose Modi)” was launched in the PM’s presence by Nadda on January 26.

"The conditions that prevailed in the country 10-12 years ago made the future look bleak. You may not even be aware of the conditions of those times. The generation before 2014 had given up hope about the possibilities we are talking about today," the prime minister had said.



With the Article 370 already repealed and the Ram temple opened to public, the party is hoping that the upcoming elections will not only bring PM Modi to power for the third time, but also consolidate its hold in the Lok Sabha.



In 2019, the BJP had coined the slogan ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar [Once more, Modi government]’ ahead of the polls to seek a second term for the NDA administration.



During the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023, Union minister Piyush Goyal had predicted the NDA to win over 400 seats in the upcoming elections. He had also said that the BJP will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state.