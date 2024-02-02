 PM Modi laughs at Kharge's ‘Ab 400 Paar’ remark in Rajya Sabha, video goes viral | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / PM Narendra Modi laughs at Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘Ab 400 Paar’ remark in Rajya Sabha, video goes viral

PM Narendra Modi laughs at Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘Ab 400 Paar’ remark in Rajya Sabha, video goes viral

ByHT News Desk
Feb 02, 2024 04:52 PM IST

Mallikarjun Kharge is heard saying, "You have majority, with 330-334 seats. This time it will be above 400," evoking laughter from PM Narendra Modi

A video of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge saying ‘Abki Baar, 400 Paar’, referring to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, has gone viral on social media.

In a clip shared by BJP's official X handle, Kharge is heard saying,"You have majority, with 330-334 seats. This time, it will be above 400." The clipped portion evoked laughter among those seated in the Treasury bench, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikajun Kharge speaks during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday,(PTI)
Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikajun Kharge speaks during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday,(PTI)

BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha elections target

The Bharatiya Janata Party is aiming to achieve its highest ever seat tally in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, even surpassing its 2019 performance of 303 seats. The party led by Jagat Prakash Nadda has already launched its election campaign with a theme song highlighting the NDA government's achievements.

The song “Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte Hai, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hain (we do not spin dreams, but weave reality, which is why people choose Modi)” was launched in the PM’s presence by Nadda on January 26.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

"The conditions that prevailed in the country 10-12 years ago made the future look bleak. You may not even be aware of the conditions of those times. The generation before 2014 had given up hope about the possibilities we are talking about today," the prime minister had said.

With the Article 370 already repealed and the Ram temple opened to public, the party is hoping that the upcoming elections will not only bring PM Modi to power for the third time, but also consolidate its hold in the Lok Sabha.

In 2019, the BJP had coined the slogan ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar [Once more, Modi government]’ ahead of the polls to seek a second term for the NDA administration.

During the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023, Union minister Piyush Goyal had predicted the NDA to win over 400 seats in the upcoming elections. He had also said that the BJP will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Budget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On