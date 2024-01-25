BJP’s 2024 election pitch: Why India picks PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched its campaign for the 2024 general elections with a theme song that listed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s achievements and said that the people chose Prime Minister Narendra Modi because he fulfilled promises and crafted reality, not just dreams. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually attends the 'NaMo Nav Matadata Sammelan' for first-time voters, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

Speaking to young voters at the same event, Modi then pitched for a stable government with a strong majority and asked them to defeat family-run parties, asking them to send suggestions for the party’s poll manifesto.

The song “Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte Hai, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hain (we do not spin dreams, but weave reality, which is why people choose Modi)” was launched in the PM’s presence by party chief JP Nadda.

The little over two-minute song in Hindi highlighted the government’s milestones, from the historic moon landing of Chandrayaan 3 to the completion of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, schemes that empowered marginalised castes, women and the young, policy successes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and foreign policy laurels such as the hosting of the G20 Summit in September 2023.

It summed the past five years of the NDA government as a period that saw the delivery and implementation of promises.

“Our youth is full of aspirations for a bright future. The world’s largest youth power has the responsibility of creating a capable, self-reliant and developed India. Under the PM’s leadership, the country has achieved historic goals. His address has infused new energy in all of us and has paved the way for our role in ‘building a developed India’,” Nadda said.

According to a senior party leader, the theme song explained why the BJP emerged as a preferred party for the voters. “The BJP’s development agenda that transcends boundaries of caste and religion and PM Modi’s personal heft have been the biggest vote catchers for the party,” said the functionary, requesting anonymity.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for April-May this year, when Modi is seeking a third straight term, hoping to become the first prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to succeed in this feat. His opposition, a 28-party bloc called the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), is aiming to undercut his appeal by focussing on local factors and regional issues but is facing fissures within.

The BJP’s theme songs for general elections usually capture the party’s main campaign thrusts. In 2014, the party’s narrative revolved around the promise of change.

The party released two tracks “Modi aane wala hai [Modi is going to come]” sung by popular singer Udit Narayan that reflected the hope and expectations of change from the then United Progressive Alliance government, and “Main desh nahi jhukne dunga [I won’t let the country bow down]”, penned by lyricist Prasoon Joshi and sung by Sukhwinder Singh, which included lines of Modi’s speeches about how he intended to usher in change and reverse damage to the country’s prestige.

In 2019, the theme song “Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar [Once more, Modi government]” was released ahead of the polls to seek a second term for the NDA administration that was hailed in the campaign for being decisive, honest and pro-people.

In its goal of topping its 2019 tally of 303 Lok Sabha seats, the party is also hoping to consolidate its support among young people.

At the First Time Voters Conclave, NaMo Navmatdata Sammelan where the theme song was released, the PM addressed young voters and extolled the merits of a government with a strong majority. He explained how only a government with a clear majority could fulfil promises made decades ago, such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, and the construction of the Ram Temple.

“The conditions that prevailed in the country 10-12 years ago made the future look bleak. You may not even be aware of the conditions of those times. The generation before 2014 had given up hope about the possibilities we are talking about today,” he said.

Referring to his speech from Red Fort last year, where he said “yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai” (this is the time, the right time), he said India is shining and making big strides in one sector after another.

He told the young people about the power of the vote; and how their decision could shape India’s journey to become a developed country by 2047.

“At your age, there exists big excitement for any beginning. But this time, your beginning is very significant and unique. Once your name gets registered in the voter list, you become a crucial member of the democratic process of the country,” he said. The PM also urged them to share their views of how they would want the party’s manifesto to be shaped.

“You can also send your views and suggestions through the NaMo app about how the BJP’s manifesto should be in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, especially what should be included in it for the youth,” the PM said.