Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: PM Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha today

Parliament Budget Session Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament on Wednesday. Parliament Budget Session Live: PM Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha today(ANI)

Earlier, Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

The budget session has been extended till February 10 to allow for the presentation of a White Paper to contrast the condition of the Indian economy before and after 2014.

On Tuesday, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2024 were passed by the Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha passed a bill to address malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations, introducing strict penalties including a maximum jail term of 10 years and fines up to ₹1 crore.