Watch: PM Modi's joke on 370 applauded by BJP MPs in Rajya Sabha

After PM Modi on Monday expressed confidence that the BJP would win 370 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha followed by criticism by the Congress as to how PM Modi could cite an exact number before the election, PM Modi on Wednesday played around the word 370. As he mentioned Article 370, he clarified that he was not talking about the number of seats but the Article which the BJP abrogated. The moment PM Modi said it, a peal of laughter could be heard from the BJP MLAs. On Wednesday, PM Modi was replying to the debate on the motion of thanks in the Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi earlier said he could sense the mood of the voters and NDA would cross 400 while the BJP would definitely cross 370 seats. On Wednesday too, PM Modi referred to Modi 3.0 as he said the third term of his government is not far.

Reacting to PM Modi's earlier 370 remark, RJD MP Manoj Jha said if the PM cites an exact number, it means the EVMs are already set. "As the PM, you can say you will return to power with a thumping majority. An exact number like 370 raises doubts. If you dreaming of 370 seats without even fulfilling your promises, then I guess democracy is not healthy. In 2014, you promised 2 crore jobs every year. After 10 years, the number reaches 20 crore. Have you even given 20 lakh jobs? On one hand, you say you have helped crores of families to rise above BPL but on the other hand, you are providing them with free grains. PM Modiji can't explain this dichotomy but he can definitely manage headlines," Jha said.

Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury too asked, "How does Modi ji know before the elections that there will be 370 seats? If they have removed Article 370, it means that you will get 370 seats. I think there is some secret hidden in EVMs."

Congress Rajya Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge earlier mentioned that the BJP would cross 400 seats in the election. "You have a majority, with 330-334 seats. This time, it will be above 400," Kharge said sarcastically. PM Modi used that '400 paar' comment as well and said it is a blessing from 'khargeji' which he wholeheartedly welcomed.