Watch: PM Modi laughs at Rahul Gandhi in Rajya Sabha, takes ‘startup launch’ dig

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a sharp jibe Congress MP Rahul Gandhi while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, saying the party's Yuvraj's startup neither lifts, nor launches. Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha during the Interim Budget Session of Parliament.(ANI)

"They have made a start-up for their 'Yuvraj'. But he is a non-starter, he neither lifts nor launches," he said.

In a viral video, PM Modi can be seen laughing while making the comment on Rahul Gandhi without naming.

PM Modi accused the Congress of creating narratives to divide the country. He said the party is trying to create a north-south divide.

Narendra Modi also hit out at Congress MP D.K. Suresh on his 'separate nation' remark

"A nation is not just a piece of land for us. For all of us, it is an inspirational unit...If one limb of the body doesn't function, the entire body is considered disabled. Similarly, if one corner of the country is devoid of development, the country cannot become developed...The language that is being spoken today, new narratives are being built out of political selfishness to break the country...What can be a bigger misfortune for the country?...Such mindset is coming out of a national party. It is unfortunate!...Our tax, our money! What language is being used? This is dangerous to the future of the country," he said.

PM Modi accused the Congress of having a colonial mindset. He said the party is inspired by the British.

"The British were remembered in this House, Raja-Maharajas had a close connect with the British at that time...I would like to ask - who was inspired by the British?...Even after independence, who promoted colonial mindset in the country? If you were not inspired by the British, why did you not changed the IPC drafted by them? Why did you let the hundreds of laws that were framed by them, continue? Why did the red beacon culture continue even after decades? India's Budget used to be tabled at 5 pm because the British Parliament used to convene at that time in the morning...Who was inspired by the British?...Why did Rajpath have to wait for Modi to become Kartavya Path?" he added.

