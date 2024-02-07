'Blood on PM Modi's hands': Derek O'Brien alleges ‘butchering of federalism’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has blood on his hands for butchering federalism, said Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien on Wednesday, reacting to the former's Rajya Sabha speech. He added that the prime minister delivered Mann Ki Baat. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

"PM Narendra Modi delivers looong Mann Ki Baat (Rajya Sabha edition). His government has converted Parliament into a deep, dark chamber. No guarantees about employment, price rise, Manipur. Hollow words about federalism from a man who has blood on his hands for butchering federalism," he wrote on X.

In his address, PM Modi talked about federalism.

"I have always said that today the country needs competitive cooperative federalism. There should be healthy competition among our states so that they go ahead rapidly. We need to walk with a positive mindset. We will be able to develop the nation only through the development of the states, there can be no dispute about it. I assure you that if the state walks one step, it gives the strength (to the country) to walk two steps," he said.

Attacking the Congress party, PM Modi invoked Mamata Banerjee's snide remark against the former that it will win only 40 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections. He said he would pray for the Congress that it should win at least 40 seats.

Modi attacks Congress

PM Modi said in his speech that the Congress left no stones unturned to destroy Dalit icon BR Ambedkar's legacy and ideas. He also took a sharp jibe at Rahul Gandhi.

"They have made a start-up for their 'Yuvraj'. But he is a non-starter, he neither lifts nor launches," he said.

He read out a letter by late PM Jawaharlal Nehru to the chief ministers.

"....I am reading out its translation - 'I dislike any kind of reservation, more particularly in services. I am strongly against anything which leads to inefficiency and second rate standards..'. That is why I say that they are against it (reservation) by birth...Had the government recruited at that time and promoted them from time to time, they would have been here today," PM Modi said.

‘Fan of Nehru’

Reacting to the remark, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said PM Modi is a fan of Nehru.

"I have never seen a bigger fan of Jawaharlal Nehru than PM Modi. He speaks of Jawaharlal Nehru in all his speeches... It would have been better if he spoke on his work," she said.

Karnataka Congress leader Priyank Kharge said: "They have been in power for the last ten years, don't they have data on what they have done? If he (the PM) is still going to chant the names of Nehru ji, Indira ji, then what is their achievement?"

With inputs from ANI