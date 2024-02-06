‘Some secret hidden in…’: Opposition on PM Modi's 370 Lok Sabha seats prediction

Several leaders of the Opposition on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) getting 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on February 5.(PTI)

Speaking in Parliament on Monday during the Budget Session, Modi predicted that the BJP will win at least 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will cross the 400 mark.

“I can gauge the mood of the nation, it will definitely give NDA more than 400 seats and the BJP at least 370 seats,” PM Modi said, citing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, a long-held ideological goal of the BJP.

On Tuesday, Congress MP KC Venugopal criticised Modi's statement saying that there is no need to hold elections now.

“There is no need for elections now. He has already got 400 seats so what is the point of elections? In a democracy, everything is decided by the people. We have full confidence that the people of the country will decide to change and remove this dictatorial government.”

Responding to the PM's remarks, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that there is some "secret" hidden in EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines)".

"How does Modi ji know before the elections that there will be 370 seats? If they have removed Article 370, it means that you will get 370 seats. I think there is some secret hidden in EVMs. It seems that Modi ji has some hand in the EVMs. If the country's leader makes such a statement before the elections, then people's right to vote will be protected properly... I have doubts about this," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah said the prime minister has a magical lamp and what he says comes true. “He has a magical lamp, so what he says might come true.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said that by giving the exact number of seats, Modi has raised doubts over the functioning of the EVMs.

"If he (PM Modi) is saying that BJP will get 370 (seats in Lok Sabha elections) and NDA will be 400 plus. Does this mean the EVM is set?" the leader of RJD, an ally of the opposition's INDIA bloc, said, according to ANI.

He added: "You are the Prime Minister of the country, you should have said that we will return with a thumping majority. (But) when you specify the exact numbers, doubts arise."