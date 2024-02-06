‘Seems like PM's hand…’: Congress MP attacks Modi over 370 seats claim

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, said on Tuesday that it seemed like the PM was involved in manipulating EVMs. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (ANI)

"If someone is saying something like this with such conviction, that means there are some hidden secrets that have also been hidden in the EVMs. Earlier we used to be unsure but with the conviction with which he is claiming, it seems that Modi ji's hand will be involved in the EVM," he said speaking to .

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Speaking in Parliament on Monday during the Budget Session, Modi predicted that the BJP will win at least 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will cross the 400 mark.

“I can gauge the mood of the nation, it will definitely give NDA more than 400 seats and the BJP at least 370 seats,” the PM said, citing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, a long-held ideological goal of the BJP.

Responding to his remarks, Chowdhury questioned how Modi knew that the saffron party would win 370 seats before the polls took place. “They want to show that because they removed Section 370, they will be given 370 seats.”

Further attacking the prime minister, he added, “They are capturing our institutions one after the other, and in the end, it feels like the elections will also be made fun of in this country.”

Chowdhury also said that if a country's Prime Minister was claiming numbers ahead of the people voting, it raised questions on whether the people's right to vote would be maintained or not.

“These votes aren't our fixed deposits, so how can he say with such confidence and he is stating numbers too? This only means that all preparations for foul play have been done,” he said.

Chowdhury's dig comes at a time when there is an ongoing row over Chandigarh Mayor polls where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress alleged vote tampering. am Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Kuldeep Kumar accused Masih of tampering with the voting process. Kumar alleged Masih did not allow the nominees for the mayoral election to monitor the vote counting.