 ‘Seems like PM's hand…’: Congress MP attacks Modi over 370 seats claim | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Seems like PM's hand…’: Congress MP attacks Modi over 370 seats claim

‘Seems like PM's hand…’: Congress MP attacks Modi over 370 seats claim

ByHT News Desk
Feb 06, 2024 02:06 PM IST

Speaking in Parliament on Monday during the Budget Session, Modi predicted that the BJP will win at least 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, said on Tuesday that it seemed like the PM was involved in manipulating EVMs.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (ANI)
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (ANI)

"If someone is saying something like this with such conviction, that means there are some hidden secrets that have also been hidden in the EVMs. Earlier we used to be unsure but with the conviction with which he is claiming, it seems that Modi ji's hand will be involved in the EVM," he said speaking to .

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Speaking in Parliament on Monday during the Budget Session, Modi predicted that the BJP will win at least 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will cross the 400 mark.

“I can gauge the mood of the nation, it will definitely give NDA more than 400 seats and the BJP at least 370 seats,” the PM said, citing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, a long-held ideological goal of the BJP.

Responding to his remarks, Chowdhury questioned how Modi knew that the saffron party would win 370 seats before the polls took place. “They want to show that because they removed Section 370, they will be given 370 seats.”

Further attacking the prime minister, he added, “They are capturing our institutions one after the other, and in the end, it feels like the elections will also be made fun of in this country.”

Chowdhury also said that if a country's Prime Minister was claiming numbers ahead of the people voting, it raised questions on whether the people's right to vote would be maintained or not.

“These votes aren't our fixed deposits, so how can he say with such confidence and he is stating numbers too? This only means that all preparations for foul play have been done,” he said.

Chowdhury's dig comes at a time when there is an ongoing row over Chandigarh Mayor polls where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress alleged vote tampering. am Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Kuldeep Kumar accused Masih of tampering with the voting process. Kumar alleged Masih did not allow the nominees for the mayoral election to monitor the vote counting.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India Newsalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On