Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi: Cracking jokes while Manipur burning doesn't suit PM

PM Modi does not want the douse the fire in Maipur and this is the truth of Manipur, Rahul Gandhi said on Friday in a media interaction in New Delhi, a day after PM Modi's reply to the no-confidence motion in Parliament which the NDA won. "I heard PM Modi speaking in Parliament. He was cracking jokes, laughing with NDA MPs sloganeering. It does not behove a prime minister," Rahul Gandhi said.

PM Modi cracked jokes in Parliament, Manipur serious matter: Rahul Gandhi

"I have been in politics for the last 19 years. I have been to all states. But have not seen what we witnessed in Manipur. Perhaps, I should say it now. When I went to the Meitei area, we were told not to bring any Kuki as part of our security. We were told that Kukis would be killed if there is any Kuki in the Meitei area. And similar was the situation in the Kuki area. So, Manipur has been divided into Kuki and Meitei. Manipur does not exist as a state. This is what I said in Parliament," Rahul Gandhi said.

'PM Modi laughing in Lok Sabha as Bharat Mata butchered in Manipur'

Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi has multiple instruments in his hand to control the situation in Manipur but he is not doing it. Instead, he is laughing in Parliament; he could have gone to Manipur, talk to the communities, Rahul Gandhi said.

"When a person becomes PM, he should not speak like a petty politician. It's tragic to watch PM Modi speak for 2 hours on the Congress, opposition. It doesn't do justice to his position...The only conclusion I want to draw is that the PM has tools in hand but for some reasons, he refuses to use them..There are clear reasons why PM is not going to Manipur," Rahul Gandhi said.

"I am not seeking Army's intervention. All I am saying is that Army can stop this nonsense in two days. It is not my position to say which tool PM Modi will use" Rahul Gandhi said

