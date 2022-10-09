PM Modi declares Gujarat’s Modhera as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared Modhera village in poll-bound Gujarat as the country's first 24x7 solar-powered village. Modhera, which is famous for a centuries-old Sun temple built during the Chalukya, will also be known as a “solar-powered village”, Modi said.

Addressing a rally, Modi said, “We shall no longer pay for electricity, but will instead sell it and earn from it. Earlier, the government supplied power to residents; now, with the installation of solar panels, citizens will now produce their own electricity.”

"A new energy of growth has been infused in Modhera, Mehsana, and the whole region of north Gujarat. From electricity, water to road and rail. Many projects related to dairy, skill development and healthcare have been inaugurated and foundation stones have been laid today," Modi added.

The Modhera village is located 25 km from the Mehsana district of Gurajat, and about 100 km from the state capital of Gandhinagar. The village has a ground-mounted solar power plant, and over 1,300 rooftop solar systems with 1kW capacity have been installed on houses to generate electricity.

Both the central and state governments have invested over ₹80 crore in this solar-development project in two phases, with the state allotting 12 hectares of area for the project. The Gujarat government had said people in the village can save 60 per cent to 100 per cent on their electricity bills with this move.

Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, will inaugurate various development projects worth more than ₹14,600 crore. Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Gujarat are scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

