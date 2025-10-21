PM Modi ‘deeply saddened’ by Asrani's death, calls him ‘gifted entertainer’

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji. A gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist, he entertained audiences across generations. He particularly added joy and laughter to countless lives through his unforgettable performances.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to actor Govardhan Asrani as he remembered the veteran performer as a versatile artist who entertained audiences across generations. Asrani, who has played roles in more than 300 films, died in a hospital on Monday at the age of 84.

The prime minister also said that Asrani’s contribution to Indian cinema will always be cherished and offered condolences to his family members and admirers.

Notably, Union home minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the veteran actor for his contributions. In a post on X, he wrote, “The demise of renowned actor Asrani Ji is deeply saddening. Asrani Ji contributed to Indian cinema throughout his life and carved a place in the hearts of millions by making people laugh. May God give strength to his family and admirers to bear this profound loss.”

Asrani dies at 84 A veteran who has acted in more than 300 films across five decades, Asrani played memorable roles in "Sholay", "Namak Haram" and "Guddi". He was also known for his comic timing.

His last rites were held at the Santacruz Crematorium, attended by close family members.

Asrani’s manager, Babu Bhai Thiba, told ANI, “Asrani passed away today at 3 PM at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu. He is survived by his wife, sister, and nephew.”

Asrani began his Hindi film career with the 1967 movie "Hare Kaanch Ki Churiyan" and went on to appear in numerous films. Hrishikesh Mukherjee acted as a mentor and guide, always offering him a role in his projects. He also featured in many of Gulzar’s films, including "Mere Apne", "Koshish" and "Parichay".

Some of Asrani’s other well-known roles were in films such as "Bawarchi", "Abhimaan", "Do Ladke Dono Kadke" and "Bandish".

In a few films, he broke away from his comic portrayal to play negative characters in movies like "Chaitali" and "Koshish". He also directed the film "Chala Murari Hero Banne".