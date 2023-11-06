PM Modi discusses West Asia, Israel-Hamas war with Iranian president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to the President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on the deadly war between Israel and the Hamas group, in which nearly 10,000 people have been killed. The two leaders, in a telephone conversation, exchanged views on the "difficult situation" in the West Asia region and the Israel-Hamas conflict and emphasised on the need for de-escalation, continued humanitarian aid, and early restoration of peace and security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Iran President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi (Arindam Bagchi Twitter)

According to an official release, PM Modi also expressed deep concern over the “terrorist incidents, violence and loss of civilian lives” in the region and reiterated India's longstanding and consistent position on the Israel-Palestine issue. Meanwhile, the Iranian President shared his assessment of the situation.

Both sides agreed to remain in touch given their shared interest in regional peace, security, and stability, the statement read.

The two leaders also reviewed and positively assessed progress in multifaceted bilateral cooperation. They welcomed the focus and priority accorded to Chabahar port in Iran for improving regional connectivity.

Modi has spoken with the leaders of Israel, Jordan, Egypt, the UK, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in recent days to discuss the situation in West Asia.

The war between Israel and Hamas erupted on October 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel from Gaza, killing more than 1,400 people and taking over 200 people as hostages. Israel has been Israel has been launching massive retaliatory assaults against Gaza's Hamas rulers.

According to the health ministry in Gaza, the Palestinian death toll in the conflict has surpassed 10,000 - which includes more than 4,000 children.