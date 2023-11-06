Israel surrounds Gaza City, territory's North cut off from South: Top updates

Israeli forces severed northern Gaza from the rest of the besieged territory ahead of an expected push into Gaza City, Associated Press reported. Troops are set to enter the city soon, Israeli media reported as Hamas are expected to fight street by street using a vast network of tunnels. The month-old war has already killed more than 9,700 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry while some 1,400 Israelis have died.

Israel-Hamas War: Palestinians check the rubble of a building in Khan Yunis amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (AFP)