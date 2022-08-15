Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi dons white turban with Tricolour motif in tune with Har Ghar Tiranga

Updated on Aug 15, 2022 07:45 AM IST
Independence Day 2022: In tune with Har Ghar Tiranga, PM Modi on Monday wore a Tiranga turban – a white headgear with shades of saffron and green on it.
PM Modi chose a white turban on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day. 
Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Carrying on with the tradition of wearing colourful turbans on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wore a white turban with a long tail with the National Flag motif. The turban was complemented by PM Modi's white kurta and blue jacket -- as he arrived at the Red Fort to hoist the National Flag to mark the celebrations of the 76th Independence Day.

PM Modi's Tiranga turban this year brings out the spirit of the government's ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign aiming at encouraging people to bring the Tiranga home.

Since 2014, the prime minister has established the tradition of wearing turbans on Independence Day, Republic Day and other special occasions.

Last year, PM Modi wore a saffron headgear with red patterns and a log tail. In 2020, PM Modi wore a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail.

In 2019, PM Modi chose a multi-coloured turban while his first Independence Day turban in 2014 was a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban. In 2015, he opted for a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines and a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with crisscrossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.

