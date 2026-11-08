PM Modi extends Diwali wishes, to mark festival in Bastar: ‘Where Naxalism once held sway’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to the people across the country, saying he would celebrate the festival of lights with security personnel in Bastar, an area where he said Naxalism once held sway but development was now flourishing.

PM Modi extends Diwali greetings to the nation. (File Image))

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In his latest post on X, PM Modi said, “Heading to Bastar to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces. This is an area where Naxalism once held sway and now, development is flourishing. I am going to salute our brave security personnel for their sacrifices, selfless service and unwavering devotion to the nation.”

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{{^usCountry}} In an earlier post on X, the prime minister had extended greetings to the nation, saying, “Diwali wishes to everyone! Heartfelt Diwali wishes to my family members across the country." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an earlier post on X, the prime minister had extended greetings to the nation, saying, “Diwali wishes to everyone! Heartfelt Diwali wishes to my family members across the country." {{/usCountry}}

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‘Festival of light reflects our resolve against darkness’

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On Saturday, PM Modi had extended Diwali wishes through a video message, highlighting the festival as a symbol of light’s triumph over darkness and expressing hope for happiness, peace and prosperity for all citizens.

In a 50-second video message shared on social media platforms including X, Modi appeared in traditional attire with a tilak and addressed people directly, extending his greetings on the festival.

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He said the country was glowing with lights on the occasion of Deepavali. “This festival of light is a reflection of our resolve against darkness,” he remarked. Offering “very best wishes” to everyone, he prayed that the festival and the “days ahead remain filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.”

The Prime Minister also spoke about his personal practice of celebrating Diwali with great enthusiasm. He said that spending the festival “among the country’s jawans” has become his “regular routine every year” which “will continue this year as well.” He concluded the message by once again conveying heartfelt Diwali greetings.

PM Modi’s annual Diwali celebrations with jawans since 2014

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PM Modi’s annual visits to military locations on Diwali have become a consistent feature of his tenure since 2014. He began the practice at the Siachen Base Camp, the world’s highest battlefield.

In subsequent years, he marked the festival with troops in the Punjab sector near Amritsar in 2015, Sumdoh near the China border in Himachal Pradesh in 2016, the Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017, and Harsil in Uttarakhand in 2018. He was in Rajouri along the Line of Control in 2019, Longewala in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer in 2020, Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, Kargil in 2022, Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh in 2023, Sir Creek in Gujarat’s Kutch in 2024, and aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off the Goa-Karwar coast in 2025.

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These engagements, spanning icy glaciers, desert outposts, high-altitude posts and naval platforms, reflect an effort to boost the morale of personnel who remain on duty while the rest of the country celebrates with family. During his visits to military locations on Diwali, PM often interacts informally, shares sweets and emphasises that the armed forces are an extended family.

Deep Dive What Diwali wishes did PM Modi extend to people across India? He wished everyone happiness, peace and prosperity, and shared heartfelt greetings with people across the country. Why does PM Modi celebrate Diwali with jawans? He has made spending Diwali with armed forces personnel an annual tradition. The visits also aim to boost the morale of personnel who remain on duty while others celebrate with family. Did PM Modi reveal where he would celebrate Diwali with soldiers? No. He said he would continue his tradition of celebrating Diwali among the jawans, but did not disclose the location.

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