For Para-athlete Sheetal Devi, Diwali inspires hope and positivity

Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, a sentiment that holds special meaning for para-archer Sheetal Devi. The 19-year-old, who recently won two gold medals and a silver, besides setting world records at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan, was recently felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Capital. Now back home in Jammu, she is looking forward to celebrating the festival with her family, carrying with her the same hope and positivity that have guided her journey. Sheetal Devi. (Photo: Instagram/ sheetal_archery)

“Right from my childhood, Diwali for me has been about celebrating hope,” she shares. Recalling her growing up days, she adds, “Bachpan mein jab main fight kar rahi thi apni pehchaan banane ke liye tab aise bhi din hote thhe jab lagta tha ki kya mere sapne kabhi poore honge? But Diwali was that one day when I used to be filled with positivity. It inspired me to ensure that positive thoughts won over negative ones, which is what Diwali truly is: the victory of light and positivity over darkness.”

Growing up in Loidhar village, Jammu, Diwali meant meeting loved ones, wearing new clothes, making rangoli, enjoying sweets and visiting decorated markets. “Diwali ke din pe pure sheher mein ek khushi si feel hoti thhi,” she reminisces.

This year, celebrations will be even sweeter after her sporting triumph. “Gold medal ki roshni se zyaada kya hi roshni hogi,” she smiles. “Apni family ke saath khushiyan manaungi. Bahut mehnat karti hun medal jeetne ke liye, apne desh ke liye, aur jab jeet leti hoon toh Diwali jaisa tyohar aur bhi meetha lagta hai!”