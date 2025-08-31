PM Modi flags growing natural disasters, calls for unity in Mann ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday used his Mann ki Baat address to focus on the growing devastation caused by natural disasters, as heavy rains, flash floods, and cloudbursts continue to wreak havoc across several parts of India. The PM closed his Mann ki Baat address by greeting the nation on Ganesh Utsav and urging people to celebrate festivals the “swadeshi” way. (PTI)

The flash flooding and landslide triggered by cloudbursts and torrential rain in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand over the past month has brought the spotlight on extreme weather events battering India’s Himalayas this monsoon season, while other states like Assam, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh also are reeling under floods.Researchers have warned of climate change compounding the risk by exposing retreating glaciers to collapse.

Also Read: Uttarakhand: Over 12 workers trapped in NHPC tunnel after landslide in Pithoragarh

Calling for a spirit of solidarity, Modi said that “the pain of the families who lost their loved ones is our shared pain” as hundreds of people have been displaced, roads and bridges washed away, and dozens of lives lost in the latest wave of extreme weather events.

Modi stressed that central and state agencies were working in coordination but underlined the need for community participation in relief efforts. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continues to conduct rescue operations in flood-hit regions, with thousands of personnel deployed. Officials have warned that swelling rivers and saturated soil could trigger further landslides in hilly states in the coming weeks.

Also Read: Studies show frequency of cloudbursts increasing

The Prime Minister, in his 125th address, also touched on other themes, including the launch of Pratibha Setu, an initiative to connect Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants with private companies for jobs.

He also highlighted the recently hosted first-ever day-night cricket match in J&K’s Pulwama under the ongoing Royal Premier League, drawing thousands of spectators. “Earlier this was impossible, but now my country is transforming,” said the PM.

He also mentioned India’s first Khelo India Water Sports Festival held at Srinagar’s Dal Lake between August 21-23, which saw participation of over 800 athletes, including women. “Women athletes were also not far behind… their participation was also almost at par with men,” he said.

Also Read:Mann ki Baat: Modi calls for annihilating hatred, announces Constitution website

Modi also interacted with Odisha’s Rashmita Sahu, who won gold in both singles 200 metre and 500 metre doubles in canoeing, and gold medallist in 1000m kayaking Mohsin Ali.

The PM closed his Mann ki Baat address by greeting the nation on Ganesh Utsav and urging people to celebrate festivals the “swadeshi” way. He appealed to citizens to choose Indian-made gifts, clothes, decorations, and lights, stressing the mantra of “Vocal for Local” as a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and a developed India.