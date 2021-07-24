Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi hails Lord Buddha on Ashadha Purnima, says teachings can help tackle Covid-19
PM Modi hails Lord Buddha on Ashadha Purnima, says teachings can help tackle Covid-19

Prime Minister Modi had tweeted out a day ago requesting citizens to tune in to official government channels for his message at the Ashadha Purnima - Dhamma Chakra Day programme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses Indians at a government programme observing the Ashadha Purnima - Dhamma Chakra Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted his fellow Indians on the occasion of Guru Purnima and left a message at the government programme observing the Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day. Hailing Gautam Buddha on this auspicious occasion, PM Modi said that his teachings can guide the country out of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

"At Sarnath, Lord Buddha told his followers about the entire source of life," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the event. "He told us about sorrow and its reasons. He also assured us that one can win against sorrow, no matter how dire."

Prime Minister Modi then said that Lord Buddha's teachings can guide humanity out of the "darkness" of Covid-19. India, he said, is walking the path of Lord Buddha and has joined other countries to tackle the pandemic with joint efforts, sharing each other's strength.

"Today, as humanity faces a crisis in the form of Covid-19, Lord Buddha has become even more relevant," the Prime Minister said. "India has shown how we can face the greatest of challenges by walking on his path. Countries are joining hands with each other and becoming each other's strength, taking the values of Buddha."

Shortly after the Prime Minister's address, President Ram Nath Kovind also hailed Lord Buddha's guidance in "putting an end to suffering" and his message advocating non-violence.

"This universal and eternal appeal of Buddism is due to its logical, rational and simple answers to the fundamental problems faced by human beings across time and place," the President of India said, greeting fellow citizens at the Ashadha Purnima - Dhamma Chakra Day programme.

Prime Minister Modi had tweeted a day ago requesting citizens to tune in to official government channels for his message at the Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme.

"At around 8:30 AM tomorrow, 24th July, will be sharing my message at the Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme," the Prime Minister posted from his official Twitter handle on Friday.

Guru Purnima, a festival dedicated to all academic and spiritual gurus (teachers), is being celebrated on July 24 this year. The occasion is usually marked on a full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha, which is from June to July.

prime minister narendra modi narendra modi guru purnima
