Home / India News / Guru Purnima to be observed tomorrow: Know significance, time, tithi
Guru Purnima marks the relationship between students and teachers.(Praful Gangurde/HT file photo)
Guru Purnima marks the relationship between students and teachers.(Praful Gangurde/HT file photo)
india news

Guru Purnima to be observed tomorrow: Know significance, time, tithi

On this day, students pay respect to their teachers for sharing their lessons and knowledge. Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha, which is from June to July.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 10:47 AM IST

Guru Purnima, a festival dedicated to all academic and spiritual gurus (teachers), will be celebrated on July 24 this year. On this day, students pay respect to their teachers for sharing their lessons and knowledge. Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha, which is from June to July.

Who celebrates Guru Purnima?

Traditionally, Buddh Purnima has been celebrated by Buddhists. It commemorates Gautam Buddha’s first sermon to his first five disciples in Uttar Pradesh’s Sarnath. However, Hindus and Jains also celebrate this festival to revere their teachers.

Significance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima marks the relationship between students and teachers.

In today’s time, it has been said that teachers play the most important role in the lives of students. Apart from imparting education and teaching other co-curricular and non-curricular skills, teachers also familiarise students with values and life skills that help them deal with the outside world once they become adults.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions across India celebrate Guru Purnima by organising various events to thank the teachers in bringing out the best in students.

Tithi

The Guru Purnima Tithi this year will begin at 10.43am on July 23 and end at 8.06am on July 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.