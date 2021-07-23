Guru Purnima to be observed tomorrow: Know significance, time, tithi

Guru Purnima, a festival dedicated to all academic and spiritual gurus (teachers), will be celebrated on July 24 this year. On this day, students pay respect to their teachers for sharing their lessons and knowledge. Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha, which is from June to July.

Who celebrates Guru Purnima?

Traditionally, Buddh Purnima has been celebrated by Buddhists. It commemorates Gautam Buddha’s first sermon to his first five disciples in Uttar Pradesh’s Sarnath. However, Hindus and Jains also celebrate this festival to revere their teachers.

Significance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima marks the relationship between students and teachers.

In today’s time, it has been said that teachers play the most important role in the lives of students. Apart from imparting education and teaching other co-curricular and non-curricular skills, teachers also familiarise students with values and life skills that help them deal with the outside world once they become adults.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions across India celebrate Guru Purnima by organising various events to thank the teachers in bringing out the best in students.

Tithi

The Guru Purnima Tithi this year will begin at 10.43am on July 23 and end at 8.06am on July 24.