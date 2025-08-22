PM Modi hails passing of Online Gaming Bill: ‘Encourage e-Sports, social games’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which was passed by both Houses of the Parliament, saying that it will encourage e-sports and save society from the harmful effects of online games. PM Modi said the Online Gaming Bill highlights the government's commitment towards making India a hub for gaming, innovation and creativity.(PTI)

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the online gaming bill amid protests by the Opposition leaders, a day after the legislation was passed in the Lok Sabha.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "This Bill, passed by both Houses of Parliament, highlights our commitment towards making India a hub for gaming, innovation and creativity. It will encourage e-sports and online social games. At the same time, it will save our society from the harmful effects of online money games."

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, clearing its first legislative hurdle amid criticism from the gaming industry.

While the gaming industry cited thousands of crores in investments and revenues involving the online gaming sector, the government believes that the benefits of banning such games outweigh the costs.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the bill within seven minutes of Union minister for electronics and information technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, introducing it.

The Rajya Sabha also cleared the legislation after rejecting amendments proposed by the Opposition members.

Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025

The Online Gaming Bill aims to ban all forms of online money games while promoting e-Sports and online social gaming. It also prohibits advertisements of online money games and bars banks and financial institutions from facilitating or transferring funds for such activities.

ALSO READ | Online gaming bill gets LS approval within 7 minutes

“People lose their life’s savings in online money gaming," Ashwini Vaishnaw told the MPs in the Parliament.

"Our purpose of this bill and this exercise has been ongoing for almost three plus years, where we have deeply engaged with industry to see how the harmful impact can be prevented, contained and reduced," he added.

In a brief explainer on the online gaming bill in an X post, Vaishnaw said that the legislation gives legal recognition to e-Sports. He said that the government will launch schemes and programmes to promote them.

The bill aims to promote online social games, which is recognised as a safe way to interact and learn. "Government to support game makers & creators – part of India’s creator economy & software growth," Vaishnaw added.

The Online Gaming legislation aims to keep a balanced approach, penalising service providers, advertisers and fund transfer platforms.