PM Modi holds bilateral meet with Joe Biden ahead of G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. The bilateral talks took place a day before the G20 Summit that begins tomorrow.“Happy to have welcomed @POTUS @JoeBiden to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good”, PM Modi posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US NSA Jake Sullivan were also present in the meeting from the US side while the Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds talks with US President Joe Biden at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.(X/PMO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prime minister is scheduled to hold at least 15 bilateral meetings in the next two days. “The meetings will give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation”, the prime minister had said earlier in the day. “It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development,” he added.G20 Summit India 2023 LIVE coverageUS national security adviser Jake Sullivan had said that Biden will make a strong push for the reform of multilateral development banks (MDBs) with a proposal to enhance the financial capability of these institutions to address challenges of poverty elimination, boosting prosperity and addressing the climate crisis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had said that Biden will commend PM Modi's leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the United States commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two leaders met in Washington DC in June during Prime Minister Modi's State visit to the United States. The US president had said he was looking forward to the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON