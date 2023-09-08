News / India News / G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: US President Biden, UK's Rishi Sunak set to arrive in Delhi today
G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: US President Biden, UK's Rishi Sunak set to arrive in Delhi today

Sep 08, 2023 07:15 AM IST

Sep 08, 2023 07:15 AM IST
G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: US President Joe Biden embarked on his journey to India on Thursday to participate in this landmark event. 

G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: New Delhi is gearing up to host the 18th G20 Summit on September 9 and 10, which will witness the presence of over 25 world leaders and their accompanying delegates. US President Joe Biden embarked on his journey to India on Thursday to participate in this landmark event, joined by key figures on Air Force One, including US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O'Malley Dillon, and Director of Oval Office operations Annie Tomasini.

The Nataraja, a statue of Hindu lord Shiva as the cosmic dancer, installed next to 'Bharat Mandapam', the main venue of the G20 Summit, is pictured in Delhi. (Reuters)
The summit boasts an impressive list of attendees, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, all of whom have confirmed their participation. 

Among the leaders arriving on Friday are — US President Biden, UK's Sunak, Japan's Kishida, Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, China's Premier Li Qiang, Australia's Albanese and UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. 

On September 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pass the G20 Presidency baton to Brazilian President Lula, officially ushering in Brazil's term as the G20 Presidency, set to commence on December 1. 

  • Sep 08, 2023 06:59 AM IST

    Watch: Hotel Taj Palace in Delhi illuminates in Tricolour ahead of G20 Summit

    As the national capital is gearing up for the G20 Summit this weekend, the Hotel Taj Palace in Delhi's Chanakyapuri was illuminated in the colours of Tricolour on Thursday evening. In an 11-second video posted by the news agency ANI, the hotel can be seen lit up with the Indian flag's colours.

    The Taj Hotel was initially booked for Chinese President Xi Jinping, however, it has now been allocated to China's State Council Premier, Li Qiang, who will instead attend the G20 Summit.

  • Sep 08, 2023 06:37 AM IST

    Biden to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi today

    United States President Joe Biden will be holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, soon after he arrives in the national capital.

  • Sep 08, 2023 06:36 AM IST

    G20 Summit 2023: Police continue security checks in wake of the event | Watch

  • Sep 08, 2023 06:28 AM IST

    G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: See full list of ministers assigned to receive world leaders

    A list of Union ministers tasked with welcoming world leaders attending the summit was released on Thursday, according to sources cited by news agency ANI. Almost 40 world leaders, including those from international organisations, are expected to participate in the event.

    During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided guidance to his ministers regarding the conduct expected during the G20 Summit, as it is a high-level event hosted by the country and will involve top leaders from around the world, including US President Joe Biden. He urged them to remain in the national capital throughout the summit and to fulfill any assigned duties to ensure the visiting dignitaries are not inconvenienced.

    Ministers were also encouraged to use a ‘shuttle service’ instead of their official vehicles to reach the primary venue, the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex, or the Bharat Mandapam located at Pragati Maidan in central Delhi, as well as other meeting venues.

