G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: US President Biden, UK's Rishi Sunak set to arrive in Delhi today

G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: New Delhi is gearing up to host the 18th G20 Summit on September 9 and 10, which will witness the presence of over 25 world leaders and their accompanying delegates. US President Joe Biden embarked on his journey to India on Thursday to participate in this landmark event, joined by key figures on Air Force One, including US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O'Malley Dillon, and Director of Oval Office operations Annie Tomasini. The Nataraja, a statue of Hindu lord Shiva as the cosmic dancer, installed next to 'Bharat Mandapam', the main venue of the G20 Summit, is pictured in Delhi. (Reuters)

The summit boasts an impressive list of attendees, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, all of whom have confirmed their participation.

Among the leaders arriving on Friday are — US President Biden, UK's Sunak, Japan's Kishida, Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, China's Premier Li Qiang, Australia's Albanese and UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On September 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pass the G20 Presidency baton to Brazilian President Lula, officially ushering in Brazil's term as the G20 Presidency, set to commence on December 1.