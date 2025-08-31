PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Myanmar acting President on SCO sidelines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held bilateral talks with Myanmar's acting President and military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China. PM Modi holds a bilateral meeting with the acting President and military chief of Myanmar, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, on the SCO sidelines, in Tianjin on Sunday.(DPR PMO)

This marks the second meeting between the two leaders in recent months, following their talks in April during the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

The meeting between the two leaders comes at a time as Myanmar's junta government recently announced that long-promised elections will begin on December 28, the first polls in the war-torn country in nearly five years.

A 2021 coup unseated an elected civilian government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

PM Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping

Earlier today, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO summit. During their meeting, the Indian leader underlined the importance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas for the continued development of bilateral relations.

The diplomatic engagements come just hours before the SCO summit kicks off, bringing together leaders from key Eurasian nations.

The two leaders noted with satisfaction the successful disengagement last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the border areas since then, the MEA said in a statement.

SCO Summit today

Meanwhile this evening, the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will kick off at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin. After a welcoming ceremony and a photo session, the leaders will attend a reception and a concert.

The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005.During the course of the summit, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.