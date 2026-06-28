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PM Modi receives Seychelles' highest environmental honour, 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon'

PM Modi dedicated the award to all nations working collectively to tackle the growing challenges of climate change.

Updated on: Jun 28, 2026 02:30 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon', Seychelles' highest presidential distinction for leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development, during his visit to the island nation.

Seychelles confers 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' honour on PM Modi.(narendramodi/X)

Receiving the honour, PM Modi dedicated the award to all nations working collectively to tackle the growing challenges of climate change.

"I humbly accept this title with honor and dedicate it to all other countries that are struggling against the challenges of climate change and that consider the protection of the environment their responsibility toward future generations," the Prime Minister said on X.

In May, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) awarded PM Modi the Agricola Medal for his efforts to strengthen food security, modernise agriculture and promote sustainable farming practices.

Earlier, in 2018, he was awarded the Seoul Peace Prize for his contribution to sustainable economic growth, international cooperation and inclusive development.

In the same year, the United Nations honoured him with the prestigious Champions of the Earth Award, the organisation's highest environmental recognition, in acknowledgment of his leadership in promoting climate action and environmental protection.

PM Modi in Seychelles

Earlier on Sunday, Modi held wide-ranging talks with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie at the State House, where the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. The discussions focused on further strengthening the longstanding partnership between the two countries across key sectors.

PM Modi is visiting Seychelles at the invitation of President Herminie on a three-day visit. On Monday, he will attend the country's Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour. During the visit, he is also scheduled to address the National Assembly of Seychelles and interact with members of the Indian diaspora.

India and Seychelles share deep-rooted historical, cultural and people-to-people ties. As a key maritime partner in the Indian Ocean Region, Seychelles occupies an important place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

 
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Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

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