PM Modi in Amsterdam: Clean energy, meeting with Rob Jetten, trade ties and more on cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the Netherlands for a two-day visit. After concluding his trip to the United Arab Emirates, the BJP leader arrived in Amsterdam, where he will meet his Dutch counterpart, Prime Minister Rob Jetten. The visit to the Netherlands marks Modi's second trip since 2017. As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the Prime Minister will be in Amsterdam from May 15 to 17. (Narendra Modi on X)

The visit to the Netherlands marks Modi's second trip since 2017. As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the Prime Minister will be in Amsterdam from May 15 to 17.

After arriving in the Dutch capital, PM Modi stated that his visit would focus on strengthening trade and investment relations with the country, especially after the free trade agreement between India and the European Union.

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"This visit to the Netherlands is taking place at a time when the free trade agreement between India and the EU has given a significant boost to trade and investment relations. It offers the opportunity to strengthen ties in areas such as semiconductors, water, clean energy, and more," said Modi on X.