PM Modi takes bullet train ride with Japanese counterpart, meets Indian train drivers training in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a bullet train ride with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba on the second day of his visit to Japan on Saturday and met with Indian train drivers currently training at East Japan Railway Company. PM Modi with Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba (X/@shigeruishiba)

Both the Prime Ministers are heading to Japan's Sendai city.

Japanese PM shared pictures from the ride on his X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, “With Prime Minister Modi to Sendai. Continuing from last night, I will be with you in the car.”

They also observed the new ALFA-X train and were briefed about the bullet train by the chairman of East Japan Railway Company, also called ‘JR East’, the train operator.

“Observed the new ALFA-X train from the window, with an explanation provided by the chairman of JR East,” wrote Japanese PM on X as he shared pictures from within the train.

Several Indian train drivers currently training in Japan with JR East lined up to greet Modi on Saturday prior to his bullet train ride. The Prime Minister met the drivers and also posed with them for pictures.

Earlier on Saturday, Modi met with governors of sixteen prefectures of Japan in Tokyo. During the interaction, Modi “highlighted the potential of states-prefectures collaboration and in this regard urged action under the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative launched during 15th India-Japan Annual Summit for shared progress,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X.

Sharing pictures from the meet, Modi said, “State-prefecture cooperation is a vital pillar of India-Japan friendship. This is also why a separate initiative on it was launched during the 15th Annual India-Japan Summit yesterday.”

'There is immense scope to cooperate in areas like trade, innovation, entrepreneurship and more. Futuristic sectors like Startups, tech and AI too can be beneficial," he added.