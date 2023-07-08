Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll bound Telangana and Rajasthan on Saturday to lay the foundation stone for several development projects. At 10:45am, he will visit Warangal in Telangana where he will lay the foundation stone for several road and rail infrastructure development projects worth around ₹6,100 crores.

PM Modi to visit poll-bound Telangana and Rajasthan Live Updates: The prime minister will also lay the groundwork for the railway production plant at Kazipet.(PTI)

From Warangal, he will travel to Bikaner in Rajasthan, to dedicate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over ₹24,300 crore.