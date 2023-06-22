‘Modi, Modi’ chants, garba: PM receives ‘vibrant welcome’ from Indian diaspora at Washington

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByRitu Maria Johny
Jun 22, 2023 01:04 AM IST

The Indian diaspora members braved the rain to welcome PM Modi at Freedom Plaza in Washington.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic welcome from members of the Indian diaspora as he landed in Washington on Wednesday. After being accorded a guard of honour upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews, the PM proceeded to Willard InterContinental Hotel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with the Indian diaspora upon arrival at his hotel in Washington, DC, Wednesday, (PTI)

Follow PM Modi in US LIVE updates

Indian diaspora members braved the incessant rain to welcome Modi at Freedom Plaza in Washington. Some of the community members staged cultural programmes including 'garba', which originates from the PM’s home state of Gujarat, and other folk dances outside the hotel where Modi is set to stay.

"We are very happy, this is a memorable event. We are very excited and looking forward," news agency PTI quoted Kavita, a Kuchipudi dancer representing Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as saying.

Modi was also greeted with the tricolour and chants of 'Modi-Modi', 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as he arrived at Willard InterContinental. He briefly interacted with children, other expats and gave autographs to some of them.

Watch | PM Greeted With 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans in Washington DC | U.S. Capital Welcomes Indian PM

“He (Modi) gave me a high five and signed my shirt. It is a memorable moment, I will never forget this," news agency ANI quoted a member of the Indian diaspora in a statement.

Modi’s grand welcome in Washington comes ahead of his invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC. The two-hour long event from 7 pm to 9 pm (local time) will focus on their role in “India’s growth story”.

Award-winning international singer Mary Millben will perform for Modi and other guests at the diaspora reception hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF).

Modi arrived here from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

(With inputs from PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritu Maria Johny

Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture....view detail

Topics
pm modi in us diaspora
