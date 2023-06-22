What's on the Menu: Dishes included in US State Dinner for PM Modi | List

US First Lady Jill Biden offered a sneak peek into the upcoming State Dinner for prime minister Narendra Modi, scheduled for Thursday. Speaking to reporters a day before the event, she said that the menu would feature millet dishes in addition to gourmet specialities created in accordance with Prime Minister Modi's culinary tastes.

US State Dinner menu card: The first course, a marinated millet and grilled corn kernel salad with compressed watermelon and a tangy avocado sauce, that will be served at Thursday evening's State Dinner with India, is seen on a set table during a media preview, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the White House in Washington.(AP)

“Tomorrow night, guest will walk across the South Lawn into a pavilion draped in rich greens with saffron-coloured flowers at every table - the colours of the Indian flag,” Jill Biden said.

Dishes included in the menu of the US State Dinner hosted for PM Modi

First course: Marinated Millet and Grilled Corn Kernel Salad with a refreshing Compressed Watermelon and Tangy Avocado Sauce.

Main course: Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms and Creamy Saffron-infused Risotto, complemented by Sumac-roasted Sea Bass with a delectable Lemon-Dill Yogurt Sauce.

Accompaniments: Crisped Millet Cakes and Summer Squashes, adding a delightful touch to the culinary experience.

Meet the chefs

Guest Chef Nina Curtis, White House executive chef Cris Comerford, and White House executive pastry chef Susie Morrison have curated the menu that showcases the best of both American and Indian cuisine.

"We have been working on this menu for the State Dinner for a few months. The First Lady and I are thrilled, and I believe we have successfully fulfilled our mission," Curtis said. She added they are very excited that India is leading efforts to celebrate the international year of Millet and thus have incorporated marinated millets into the menu.

"The theme, the inspiration of State Dinner (being hosted at the White House for PM Modi) was India's national bird peacock," said White House social secretary Carlos Elizondo.

Dinner to be followed by musical performances

The US First Lady further added that after dinner, there will be performances by Grammy award winner Joshua Bell, Penn Masala - a South Asian acapella group from the University of Pennsylvania “who are bringing a little piece of my hometown to the White House along with songs inspired by the sounds of India.”

(Inputs from PTI and ANI)